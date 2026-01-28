Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 2026
Last updated: January 28, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 28, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 28, 2026
KPN projects over 10% growth in defence revenue as European countries boost military spending, emphasizing the need for self-reliance.
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Dutch telecommunications group KPN expects its defence-related revenue to rise more than 10% in the coming years, CEO Joost Farwerck said on Wednesday, as European nations step up defence investments.
"These are difficult, turbulent times. Europe has to be more self-reliant. That also applies to the Netherlands, and we believe we can play a very important role in cooperation with defence," Farwerck said in a post-earnings call with reporters.
(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster and Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)
Defense revenue refers to the income generated from contracts and services provided to military and defense organizations. This can include telecommunications services, technology solutions, and other support services for national security.
A telecommunications group is a company or organization that provides communication services, such as telephone, internet, and broadcasting. These groups often play a crucial role in supporting various sectors, including defense.
