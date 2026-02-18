Trump to host Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, White House says
February 18, 2026
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Trump will host the Gaza Board of Peace meeting in Washington on Thursday, unveiling over $5B in pledges and a planned stabilization force for Gaza, the White House said.
WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will host a Board of Peace meeting on Thursday in Washington, where he will announce that member states have pledged more than $5 billion for reconstruction and humanitarian efforts in Gaza, the White House said.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that member states had committed to provide thousands of personnel for an international stabilization force for Gaza.
An international stabilization force is a multinational deployment aimed at maintaining security and supporting civil order after conflict. Its activities can include protecting aid delivery, assisting local policing, and creating conditions for reconstruction and governance.
