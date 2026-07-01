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Portugal launches first open-source AI model, joining Europe's sovereignty push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal launches first open-source AI model, joining Europe's sovereignty push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Portugal Launches First Open-Source AI Model, Strengthening EU Technology Sovereignty

Portugal's Open-Source AI Initiative and Its Impact on Technology Sovereignty

By Sergio Goncalves

Portugal Joins Europe's Push for AI Sovereignty

LISBON, July 1 (Reuters) - Portugal launched on Wednesday its first open-source artificial intelligence model, joining a growing push across Europe for greater AI sovereignty and reduced reliance on U.S. providers.

The move follows similar initiatives in other European countries, including France and Germany, where governments have backed home-grown AI companies such as Mistral AI and Aleph Alpha to provide alternatives to models developed by U.S. firms including OpenAI, Google and Anthropic.

Amalia: The Portuguese Large Language Model

Development and Funding

Rather than being used directly by the public, the large language foundation model is intended as a base technology that public institutions, companies, universities and researchers can use to build AI-powered applications tailored to their needs.

The Portuguese model, dubbed Amalia in honour of the late fado icon Amalia Rodrigues, was developed by a consortium of Portuguese universities and research institutions, with government backing and €5.5 million ($6.26 million) in EU recovery funds.

Government Support and Strategic Goals

"Europe's strategic autonomy is today, perhaps more than ever, tied to AI. This model will enable us to face the coming decades with greater sovereignty and less dependence," Prime Minister Luis Montenegro told the launch event.

He said Amalia would help boost productivity across the public and private sectors, including banking, insurance, telecommunications and industry, while ensuring security, adding: "We will continue to invest heavily in this project."

Open-Source Release and Applications

The Amalia large language model, along with its training dataset and source code, is released under an open-source licence.

Initial Use Cases

Initial applications include a virtual guide for Portugal's museums, decision-support tools for the Portuguese Navy, an AI-powered teaching assistant for lesson planning, and a digital assistant to help the state deliver public services to citizens.

Leveraging High-Performance Computing

Amalia also leverages Portugal's investment in high-performance computing, including access to the Deucalion and MareNostrum 5 supercomputers, giving it the computing power needed to train and run large AI models.

($1 = 0.8784 euros)

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by David Latona and)

Key Takeaways

  • Amália is Portugal’s first open-source LLM, designed for European Portuguese and released with model, dataset, and code under open-source license, empowering public institutions and researchers to build domain-specific AI tools (opensourceforu.com).
  • The €5.5 million project is funded via Portugal’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, involving a consortium including NOVA University Lisbon, Instituto Superior Técnico, and universities of Porto, Minho, and Coimbra, leveraging national supercomputers like Deucalion and MareNostrum 5 (opensourceforu.com).
  • Amália launches amid Europe’s broader push for AI sovereignty—with similar efforts by Mistral in France, Aleph Alpha in Germany, and the OpenEuroLLM consortium—all aiming to reduce reliance on U.S. or Chinese AI providers (presenc.ai).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Portugal's first open-source AI model?
Portugal's first open-source AI model is called Amalia, named after the fado icon Amalia Rodrigues.
Who developed the Amalia AI model?
Amalia was developed by a consortium of Portuguese universities and research institutions with government backing and EU funding.
How will the Amalia AI model benefit the finance sector?
Amalia is expected to boost productivity and security across public and private sectors, including banking and insurance.
What makes the Amalia model significant for Europe's AI sovereignty?
Amalia supports Europe’s push for AI sovereignty by reducing reliance on U.S. providers and fostering local innovation.
What applications will be supported by the Amalia AI model?
Initial applications include a virtual guide for museums, decision-support tools for the Navy, teaching assistants, and public service digital assistants.

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