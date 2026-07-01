Germany Approves Mandatory Reservist Training to Boost Armed Forces Readiness

German Government Moves to Strengthen Military Reserves

Draft Law Details and Objectives

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday approved a draft law that would allow the mandatory call-up of military reservists for training as part of plans to boost troops and increase its ability to defend itself amid a more aggressive Russia.

Germany aims to double its reserve pool by the middle of the next decade to at least 200,000 members in addition to a target of at least 260,000 active duty soldiers.

Defence Minister's Warnings and Strategic Goals

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has repeatedly warned that Germany must become "war-ready" and improve its ability to mobilise forces rapidly in the event of a major European conflict.

Key Changes in Reservist Policy

A key point is the abolishment of a requirement for both the reservist and the employer to agree to be called up for training. In return, the military plans to increase the attractiveness of reserve service and give employers a longer notice period.

Ensuring Rapid Mobilisation and NATO Commitments

The bill is intended to ensure reservists remain trained and rapidly available should NATO require Germany to mobilise forces quickly. The defence ministry argues that reliance on voluntary participation is no longer sufficient given the security situation in Europe.

Legislative Process and Stakeholder Reactions

Parliamentary Consideration and Implementation Timeline

The parliament is set to consider the draft after the summer recess, with the ministry expecting the law to come into effect at the start of next year.

Responses from Reservists and Business Community

The German reservists association positively assessed the draft law after it was unveiled in May.

However, German business lobby DIHK said firms should be given at least three months' notice, versus the foreseen eight weeks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)