GBAF Logo
Germany backs compulsory reservist training to strengthen armed forces - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany backs compulsory reservist training to strengthen armed forces

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets European Policy

Germany Approves Mandatory Reservist Training to Boost Armed Forces Readiness

German Government Moves to Strengthen Military Reserves

Draft Law Details and Objectives

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - The German government on Wednesday approved a draft law that would allow the mandatory call-up of military reservists for training as part of plans to boost troops and increase its ability to defend itself amid a more aggressive Russia.

Germany aims to double its reserve pool by the middle of the next decade to at least 200,000 members in addition to a target of at least 260,000 active duty soldiers.

Defence Minister's Warnings and Strategic Goals

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has repeatedly warned that Germany must become "war-ready" and improve its ability to mobilise forces rapidly in the event of a major European conflict.

Key Changes in Reservist Policy

A key point is the abolishment of a requirement for both the reservist and the employer to agree to be called up for training. In return, the military plans to increase the attractiveness of reserve service and give employers a longer notice period.

Ensuring Rapid Mobilisation and NATO Commitments

The bill is intended to ensure reservists remain trained and rapidly available should NATO require Germany to mobilise forces quickly. The defence ministry argues that reliance on voluntary participation is no longer sufficient given the security situation in Europe.

Legislative Process and Stakeholder Reactions

Parliamentary Consideration and Implementation Timeline

The parliament is set to consider the draft after the summer recess, with the ministry expecting the law to come into effect at the start of next year.

Responses from Reservists and Business Community

The German reservists association positively assessed the draft law after it was unveiled in May.

However, German business lobby DIHK said firms should be given at least three months' notice, versus the foreseen eight weeks.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Cabinet green-lit draft law allowing compulsory reservist training, ending employer-and-reservist agreement requirement, to improve rapid mobilisation amid security concerns
  • Germany plans to boost Bundeswehr to at least 260,000 active-duty soldiers and 200,000 reservists by mid‑2030s; current figures are around 183,000 and 100,000, respectively
  • Business groups seek longer notice—DIHK demands three months instead of proposed eight weeks, while HR representatives emphasise need for employer planning certainty

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Germany's new reservist training law propose?
The new law allows for mandatory call-up of military reservists for training to strengthen Germany's armed forces and readiness.
Why is Germany increasing its military reserve force?
Germany aims to respond to increased security concerns stemming from a more aggressive Russia and to improve mobilization capabilities within NATO.
How many reservists does Germany plan to have by the next decade?
Germany aims to double its reserve pool to at least 200,000 members by the middle of the next decade.
What changes are being made for employers and reservists?
The requirement for mutual agreement between reservist and employer will be abolished, and employers will get longer notice before reservists are called up.
When could the new reservist training law come into effect?
The law is expected to come into force at the start of next year after parliamentary consideration.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company

Czech prime minister says he took $200 million payout from his former company

Image for Portugal launches first open-source AI model, joining Europe's sovereignty push

Portugal launches first open-source AI model, joining Europe's sovereignty push

Image for Analysis-AI hopes and fears dominate global central bank meet

Analysis-AI hopes and fears dominate global central bank meet

Image for Rate cuts are not back on the table for Britain, Bank of England's Bailey says

Rate cuts are not back on the table for Britain, Bank of England's Bailey says

Image for Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report

Germany indicts Ukrainian over Nord Stream pipeline blasts, German media report

Image for Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says

Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise
Ubisoft taps Amazon Games VP to lead Tom Clancy franchise
Image for Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June
Italy new car registrations up 10.6% year-on-year in June
Image for Fed's Warsh says some task force staffing to be revealed next week
Fed's Warsh says some task force staffing to be revealed next week
Image for Exclusive-LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub 
Exclusive-LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub 
Image for Judgment expected on July 7 in Prince Harry's legal battle against Mail publisher
Judgment expected on July 7 in Prince Harry's legal battle against Mail publisher
Image for BlueCrest loses £200 million battle against UK tax authority
BlueCrest loses £200 million battle against UK tax authority
Image for With closer EU ties 'crucially important', Britain sets sights on new summit
With closer EU ties 'crucially important', Britain sets sights on new summit
Image for Stellantis brand Opel must tackle German production costs to be competitive, says CEO
Stellantis brand Opel must tackle German production costs to be competitive, says CEO
Image for Europe's biggest office sale in four years boosts London's Canary Wharf
Europe's biggest office sale in four years boosts London's Canary Wharf
Image for UK sets out teacher pay hikes that should outpace inflation
UK sets out teacher pay hikes that should outpace inflation
Image for CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal
CMA CGM to buy FedEx third-party logistics arm in $1.4 billion deal
Image for Volkswagen's Cariad and Bosch end autonomous driving tie-up
Volkswagen's Cariad and Bosch end autonomous driving tie-up
View All Finance Posts