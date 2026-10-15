GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Founders of The Entertainer toy chain hand over control to workers - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the founders of The Entertainer, Gary and Catherine Grant, announcing the transition of their toy retailer to employee ownership, emphasizing the significance of this move in the finance sector.
Finance

Polish banks seek state risk-sharing to fund defence build-up

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Polish Banks Request State Risk-Sharing in Defence Industry Financing

By Marta Maciag

Polish Banks Seek Support for Defence Industry Financing

SOPOT, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Polish Bank Association, which represents most of the country’s lenders, is in talks with public institutions to share the risk of financing defence projects, its vice president Agnieszka Wachnicka said on Thursday.

European SAFE Loans and Defence Spending

Poland has secured €43.7 billion ($49.0 billion) in European SAFE loans targeting the domestic defence industry. It is expected to spend around €53 billion on defence in 2026, the fourth-highest in the European Union behind France, Italy and Germany, NATO data shows.

Challenges in Defence Financing

  • Rapid Obsolescence of Military Technology

    Military technology can become outdated faster than the loans financing it, Wachnicka told Reuters, citing drones as an example

  • Regulatory Limits on Bank Exposure

    Regulatory limits on banks' exposure to single sectors and regions can also prevent them from taking on more defence projects, Wachnicka said

  • SAFE Loans: A Partial Solution

    "SAFE is a big help here ... but it is still not enough," she added

Bank Handlowy's Role and Dual-Use Technology

  • Bank Handlowy's Guarantee Lines

    Bank Handlowy, Citigroup’s Polish unit, has granted significant guarantee lines to defence firms, CEO Elzbieta Czetwertynska said

  • Importance of Dual-Use Technology

    Czetwertynska said dual-use technology is becoming more important, as private companies look for ways to make large defence investments pay off if demand falls

($1 = 0.8924 euros)

(Writing by Rafal Nowak, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland is among the EU’s largest defence spenders—expected to allocate roughly €53 billion in 2026, ranking fourth in the bloc behind France, Italy, and Germany (approx. 4.7 % of GDP)
  • SAFE loans from the EU (€43.7 billion) provide critical support, but banks face challenges: rapid obsolescence of military tech and regulatory exposure limits
  • Bank Handlowy is extending significant guarantee lines; dual‑use tech is emerging as a tool to make defence investments more sustainable in volatile demand environments

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Polish banks seeking state risk-sharing for defence funding?
Polish banks want to share risk with public institutions due to regulatory limits on sector exposure and the fast-changing nature of military technology.
How much has Poland secured in SAFE loans for defence?
Poland secured €43.7 billion in European SAFE loans to support its domestic defence industry.
What is Poland’s expected defence spending in 2026?
Poland is expected to spend around €53 billion on defence in 2026, the fourth-highest in the European Union.
What challenges do Polish banks face in defence sector financing?
Banks face regulatory limits on sector exposure and concerns that military technology may become outdated before loans mature.
How are private companies mitigating risk in defence investments?
Private companies are focusing on dual-use technology to ensure investments pay off even if defence demand falls.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU-backed east Mediterranean undersea cable project applies to resume seabed research, Greece says

EU-backed east Mediterranean undersea cable project applies to resume seabed research, Greece says

Image for Explainer-Why are credit default swaps unnerving AI investors?

Explainer-Why are credit default swaps unnerving AI investors?

Image for Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump

Kremlin says Russia restarts diesel exports after deal with Trump

Image for Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises

Pound rises against weaker dollar, UK GDP unexpectedly rises

Image for Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7

Russian ministers join board of key trade payments firm A7

Image for AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro

AstraZeneca strikes $40 million AI drug discovery deal with insitro

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
UK's Healey should rebuild fiscal headroom to about £15-16 billion, Reuters poll shows
Image for UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
UK government says it is minded to intervene in Sky-ITV deal
Image for Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says
Turkey to account for 20% of Europe-CIS new aircraft demand over 20 years, Airbus says
Image for Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil
Italy's political risks cloud debt reduction hopes amid bond turmoil
Image for Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
Corporate Cash Is Only Useful When the Business Can Access It
Image for Analysis-Oil shipping costs spike, lifting prices from pump to grocery
Analysis-Oil shipping costs spike, lifting prices from pump to grocery
Image for UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline
UK's FTSE 100 hits near one-month high after Healey backs fiscal discipline
Image for Banks need 'bare metal' recovery in face of AI risks, says BoE's Breeden
Banks need 'bare metal' recovery in face of AI risks, says BoE's Breeden
Image for UK's Healey says banks are key to economy but keeps tax options open
UK's Healey says banks are key to economy but keeps tax options open
Image for Analysis-For Chinese automakers, the road to survival runs through Europe
Analysis-For Chinese automakers, the road to survival runs through Europe
Image for BoE to raise rates to 4% in November, but economists narrowly expect hold from there
BoE to raise rates to 4% in November, but economists narrowly expect hold from there
Image for Cartier-owner Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond giant De Beers, source says
Cartier-owner Richemont in talks to join bid for diamond giant De Beers, source says
View All Finance Posts