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Finance

EU-backed east Mediterranean undersea cable project applies to resume seabed research, Greece says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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EU-Backed East Mediterranean Cable Project Applies to Resume Seabed Survey

Progress and Challenges of the Great Sea Interconnector Project

Application to Resume Seabed Survey

ATHENS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Greece said on Thursday the developer of an EU-backed undersea power cable scheme in the eastern Mediterranean has applied for a licence to resume seabed surveying, key for the long-delayed project to move ahead.

Project Overview and Geopolitical Context

Purpose and Opposition

Construction of the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI) aims to link the European mainland to Cyprus and later Israel, but is opposed by Turkey.

International Support and Energy Security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Athens last week said the US was "very committed" to the project as it promotes energy supply diversification, necessary due to Russia's war in Ukraine and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Project Development and Stakeholders

Key Players and Permit Application

Greece's power grid operator IPTO is developing the €1.9 billion ($2.13 billion) scheme. French company Nexans, the cable contractor, has on behalf of the GSI applied for a Greek permit to survey the seabed, Greek government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis told reporters on Thursday. 

Disputes and Delays

Progress on the project has been slow amid a dispute between Greece and Turkey over the maritime area that will be designated for laying down the cable.

Next Steps and Diplomatic Efforts

Surveying Plans and Approvals

Greece hopes to resume seabed surveying to determine the route soon, a move Turkey says would need prior coordination between the two countries as it crosses an area under a 2019 maritime deal with Libya, which Athens has rejected.

Marinakis said surveying will be carried out by a French ship and would start after a Greek ministerial committee in charge of permitting marine research in Greek maritime zones and the Greek coast guard approve the request.

International Coordination

Arrangements with Other States

"With regards to the project implementation, Greece has not made arrangements with the authorities of any state other than France and Cyprus — which is the obvious case," Marinakis said.

US Diplomatic Involvement

Rubio said last week that the US will use diplomacy to try to remove any possible hurdles.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The Great Sea Interconnector is a Project of Common Interest under EU’s Connecting Europe Facility, with over €650 million allocated to the Greece–Cyprus segment (international-partnerships.ec.europa.eu).
  • A French‑flagged vessel, Abeille Marengo, will conduct the seabed surveys once permits are granted by Greek ministerial committee and coast guard (knews.kathimerini.com.cy).
  • Turkey objects to the route, citing maritime jurisdiction claims tied to a 2019 Libya deal, but Greece insists coordination will only occur with France and Cyprus (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Great Sea Interconnector project?
The Great Sea Interconnector is an EU-backed undersea power cable aiming to link Europe with Cyprus and Israel to diversify energy supply.
Why has the Great Sea Interconnector project been delayed?
The project faces delays due to disputes between Greece and Turkey over the maritime area designated for the cable and the need for seabed research permits.
Who is developing the Great Sea Interconnector project?
Greece's power grid operator IPTO and French cable contractor Nexans are developing the €1.9 billion project.
What is the US position on the East Mediterranean cable project?
The US, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, supports the project for energy diversification and has pledged diplomatic support.
What steps remain before seabed surveying can resume for the cable project?
The project requires approval from a Greek ministerial committee and the Greek coast guard before the French survey ship can begin its research.

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