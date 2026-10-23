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Pitchwise to buy 42% Valencia CF stake, values the Spanish football club at $1.4 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pitchwise to buy 42% Valencia CF stake, values the Spanish football club at $1.4 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Pitchwise to Acquire Significant 42% Stake in Valencia CF at $1.4 Billion Valuation

Major Investment Deal in Spanish Football

Overview of the Acquisition

HONG KONG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pitchwise Holdings will acquire a 42% stake in Valencia CF in a deal that values the Spanish football club at 1.25 billion euros ($1.4 billion), Valencia said on Friday.

Financial Details

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Pitchwise is backing the investment with long‑term capital and sports operating experience—led by Ann Rodriguez and Corey Woolfolk—aiming to boost Valencia’s growth on and off the pitch. (cadenaser.com)
  • Valencia is valued at €1.25 billion (~$1.4 billion at current exchange) based on the 42% stake purchase, reflecting growing investor interest in European football club minority deals. (cadenaser.com)
  • Meriton Holdings, under Peter Lim, remains majority shareholder, maintaining strategic control, while Pitchwise adds financial firepower and governance experience to support the club’s future. (cadenaser.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a stake in Valencia CF?
Pitchwise Holdings is acquiring a 42% stake in Valencia CF.
What is the valuation of Valencia CF in this deal?
Valencia CF is valued at 1.25 billion euros, approximately $1.4 billion.
How much of Valencia CF will Pitchwise Holdings own after the deal?
Pitchwise Holdings will own 42% of Valencia CF after the acquisition.
Where was the acquisition of Valencia CF announced?
The announcement was made in Hong Kong as per the Reuters report.
What is the current euro to dollar exchange rate according to the article?
According to the article, $1 equals 0.8937 euros.

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