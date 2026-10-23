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'Truly something cool': Apple fans react as iPhone Duo hits stores - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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'Truly something cool': Apple fans react as iPhone Duo hits stores

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Apple Fans Queue Worldwide as Folding iPhone Duo Launches in Stores

Global Launch and Early Reactions to the iPhone Duo

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Apple's first folding iPhone, the iPhone Duo, went on sale in stores on Friday, with fans and consumers queueing to get their hands on the new device from Singapore and Shanghai to London and Berlin.

Early reviews praised the Duo's design and barely visible hinge, but flagged camera compromises, apps not yet adapted to the new display and the device being less handy for quick tasks when folded.

Fan and Customer Reactions from Around the World

Below are comments from some fans and customers:

London Store Experiences

Charity Manager, Paul Francis, 53

"Well, some people think it was mad. Including myself. I was here from half nine last night in the pouring rain to queue up for, for a new phone... When a new device like a flip phone comes out from Apple, it's something that I'm willing to stand out in the pouring rain for"

Healthcare Administrator, Patricia Alves, 29

"I was concerned with the videos with the reviews but it's actually very good ... the pre-order was actually like people said 'a blood bath' but we got it."

Student, Hugo Marfani, 21

"I'm a fanboy, I've always been excited by the iPhone launches, but this one is truly something cool."

"It's way thinner than I thought it would be. And it's just really cool to use and fold. It's got such great, satisfying click."     

Student, Martin Demeter, 21

"I wanted to queue because obviously the stock is quite limited. So if I was to wait, I would have to get it in like January. I just really didn't want to wait for January."

Charity Worker, Cameron Cuthbertson, 33

"I think the folding phone is the way forward, because it lets you do so much compared to traditional phones."  

Berlin Store Experiences

iPhone Fan, Jerome Schaeffer

"The price is relatively high. Many software features aren't available in the EU yet, either... That said, it has turned out to be a very nice piece of hardware."

iPhone Fan, Patrick Wolter

"What really wins me over is having two screens - being able to drag and drop between them."

"I've always found it a hassle to carry around a separate tablet ... In the long run, this will likely end up replacing those other (tablet) devices."   

Shanghai Store Experiences

Customer and Healthcare Industry Professional, Liu Wei, 26

"Maybe the first time you see them, they (foldables) seem impressive. But when you use them over time there might be some shortcomings in the software ... so I bought one on launch day to try it out."

Customer and Gaming Industry Professional, Lucas Li, 36

"Now that Apple has entered the market, there's a hope they (foldables) will become mainstream."

Tokyo Store Experience

Male Office Worker, 33

"The big screen makes it perfect for watching videos and reading manga."

Reporting and Compilation

(Reporting by Reuters, compiled by Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Anna Pruchnicka)

Key Takeaways

  • iPhone Duo represents Apple’s most transformational design since the original iPhone, boasting a nano‑textured hinge and dual displays for multitasking and portability (apple.com)
  • Early reviews celebrate the polished hardware, seamless folding experience and minimized crease, but highlight camera compromises and inconsistent third‑party app optimization (wired.com)
  • High demand has led to slipped shipping dates, limited availability at launch, and significant fan excitement at physical stores across Singapore, Shanghai, London, Berlin and beyond (techradar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the iPhone Duo?
The iPhone Duo is Apple's first folding iPhone, featuring a flexible design and two screens.
What are customers saying about the iPhone Duo?
Fans praise the design and usability but note some camera compromises and app adaptation issues.
Where did the iPhone Duo launch?
The iPhone Duo went on sale in stores across cities including Singapore, Shanghai, London, Berlin, and Tokyo.
What are the main downsides mentioned in early reviews?
Reviews mention camera compromises, limited app optimization, and less convenience for quick tasks when the phone is folded.
Why are consumers excited about the folding iPhone?
Many users are drawn by its innovative design, two screens, and the potential to replace tablets.

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