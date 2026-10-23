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LVHM-owned watchmaker Zenith to cut jobs, shift upmarket, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LVHM-owned watchmaker Zenith to cut jobs, shift upmarket, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Luxury Goods Swiss Watches

Zenith to Lay Off Swiss Staff and Target High-End Luxury Watch Market

Zenith's Strategic Shift in the Luxury Watch Industry

By Alessandro Parodi

Consultation Process and Workforce Impact

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - LVMH-owned Swiss watchmaker Zenith has launched a consultation process that could see up to half of its Swiss workforce laid off as it shifts its focus to more profitable luxury watches, a person close to the company said.

Challenges Facing Swiss Watchmakers

Swiss watchmakers have struggled for years with weak demand from inflation-hit consumers and growing competition from smartwatches, with only the most expensive brands proving resilient.

Official Statement from Zenith

"A staff consultation process was initiated today concerning a proposed strategic repositioning of the Maison," Zenith said in a statement on Thursday, without giving further details.

Focus on High-End Segment

Under the plan, Zenith will focus on the high-end segment, drawing on its expertise in complex watch movements, the person said. The segment typically includes watches priced above 3,000 Swiss francs ($3,650).

Potential Job Cuts

The company could cut up to 100 jobs at its Le Locle plant in Switzerland, around half the workforce there, as well as about 100 positions in international operations, including sales and marketing, the person added.

LVMH's Response and Financial Overview

LVMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Zenith is one of the smaller watch brands owned by the luxury group. LVMH's Watches and Jewellery division reported 2025 sales of €10.49 billion ($11.74 billion) and profit of €1.51 billion.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8233 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Paris. Editing by Crispian Balmer and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Zenith is reducing capacity to become “more exclusive, rarer” and return to profitability under a three‑year turnaround plan ending in 2029
  • The restructuring reflects broader industry pressures—declining volumes, strong Swiss franc, inflation and smartwatch competition—pushing brands toward high‑value positioning
  • LVMH’s Watches & Jewelry division remains profitable (EUR 1.514 billion operating profit in 2025), but Zenith’s smaller scale and misaligned cost structure made this realignment necessary

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Zenith considering job cuts?
Zenith is considering job cuts as it shifts focus to more profitable luxury watches due to weak demand and increased competition.
How many jobs could Zenith cut in Switzerland?
Up to half of its Swiss workforce, around 100 jobs at its Le Locle plant, could be cut.
What market segment will Zenith focus on after the restructuring?
Zenith will focus on the high-end segment, particularly watches priced above 3,000 Swiss francs.
What challenges are Swiss watchmakers facing?
Swiss watchmakers are struggling with weak consumer demand, inflation, and competition from smartwatches.
Is Zenith only reducing jobs in Switzerland?
No, the cuts may also affect about 100 positions in international operations, including sales and marketing.

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