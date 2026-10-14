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No auto plants available in Italy for Chinese purchase, Italian minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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No auto plants available in Italy for Chinese purchase, Italian minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Automotive Manufacturing Europe China

Italian Minister: No Available Auto Plants in Italy for Chinese Automakers

Chinese Automakers Face Challenges in Expanding to Italy

Chinese Automakers Seek European Production Capacity

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chinese automakers looking to expand production capacity in Europe have ruled out Italy because of a lack of suitable factories, Italian industry minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday. 

Chinese producers are looking to establish manufacturing plants inside the European Union as Brussels works on rules that will set minimum local content limits for electric vehicles sold in the ​bloc. 

Requirements for Turnkey Factories

"They are touring Europe and what are they asking for? A turnkey factory," Urso told lawmakers in Rome, referring to a production site that would be ready to operate immediately.

Visits and Negotiations with Italian Officials

He said Chinese auto industry representatives, including BYD's European adviser Alfredo Altavilla, had visited plants in Italy and met Urso several times without finding suitable locations.

Stellantis' Role in the Italian Automotive Sector

Partnerships with Chinese Companies

This was because Stellantis, Italy's sole major auto producer, has decided to produce cars in partnership with Chinese companies rather than give up any of its Italian factories, Urso said.

No Turnkey Facilities Available

"Stellantis, unlike other industry players, has not closed any plants in Italy and therefore has no turnkey facilities available to hand over to Chinese automakers," the minister said during a parliamentary questions session. 

Chinese Automakers Consider Other European Locations

BYD's Strategy for European Expansion

Altavilla told Reuters last month that BYD, unlike some of its Chinese competitors, aimed to buy and fully own a European plant rather than share it with local partners, adding that it was focusing on Spain and France.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Alvise ArmelliniEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • China’s BYD seeks to own rather than share facilities, eyeing Spain and France for its second European assembly plant, not Italy (cnevpost.com).
  • BYD’s first European assembly plant in Hungary will start production in late 2026; Stellantis’s unwillingness to sell Italian plants blocks options in Italy (investing.com).
  • Chinese automakers are prioritizing acquisitions of existing facilities in EU markets to meet upcoming local content regulations and avoid building from scratch (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Chinese automakers unable to find suitable factories in Italy?
There are no available turnkey auto plants in Italy, as Stellantis, the only major auto producer, has not closed any factories.
What type of facility are Chinese car companies seeking in Europe?
Chinese automakers are looking for turnkey factories—production sites ready to operate immediately.
Which countries are Chinese automakers considering for new plants?
Chinese automakers, such as BYD, are focusing on Spain and France instead of Italy.
What is Stellantis's position regarding its factories in Italy?
Stellantis prefers to partner with Chinese companies for production rather than selling or handing over any of its Italian factories.
What impact do EU rules have on Chinese investment in auto plants?
EU rules requiring minimum local content for electric vehicles are prompting Chinese automakers to seek European manufacturing locations.

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