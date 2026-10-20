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OVHcloud eyes faster 2027 growth as it posts first positive cash flow since IPO - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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OVHcloud eyes faster 2027 growth as it posts first positive cash flow since IPO

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Finance cloud computing Earnings Financial Results

OVHcloud Reports First Positive Cash Flow Since IPO, Targets Higher Growth by 2027

Financial Performance and Future Outlook of OVHcloud

By Leo Marchandon

First Positive Levered Free Cash Flow Since IPO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - French cloud operator OVHcloud reported its first positive levered free cash flow since its 2021 listing on Tuesday, as its revenue grew 7.2% to €1.15 billion ($1.29 billion) in the financial year through August.

Significance of the Milestone

The milestone means OVHcloud now covers its heavy capital spending from its own operations, after five years of losses on cash generation. It forecast revenue growth exceeding 10% and continued positive cash flow for fiscal 2027.

Growth Drivers and Business Segments

Digital Scalers Segment Performance

Acceleration in fourth-quarter growth was led by the Digital Scalers segment, CEO Octave Klaba told Reuters, following the reorganisation of the company's offering since his return a year ago.

Revenue Growth in Key Segments

Digital Scalers — OVHcloud's fastest growing business that serves clients spending more than €2,000 a month — posted comparable revenue growth of 12.4% to €359.1 million and made up 31% of the company's sales. Public cloud revenue rose 18.9% to €255.1 million.

Return to Fundamentals

Klaba said the year had been one of discipline and OVHcloud had "returned to its fundamentals".

Financial Metrics and Debt Position

Cash Flow and Earnings

Levered free cash flow reached €24.7 million, against an outflow of €27.0 million a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 9.7% to €480.5 million, resulting in a margin of 42.0%. For fiscal 2027, it aims to raise the margin to above 42.5%.

Net Debt and Liquidity

Net debt stood at €1.16 billion, or 2.7 times its adjusted EBITDA, compared with 2.9x at the end of the previous fiscal year. It has €255 million in available liquidity and no significant debt repayment due before fiscal 2030, it said.

($1 = 0.8904 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • OVHcloud posted its first positive levered free cash flow—€24.7 million—after five years of losses, and revenue rose 7.2% to €1.15 billion in the year to August 31, 2026 (channelnewsasia.com).
  • Digital Scalers and Public Cloud drove growth: public cloud revenue up 18.9% to €255.1 million, while growth acceleration followed the company’s reorganisation under CEO Octave Klaba (channelnewsasia.com).
  • For fiscal 2027, OVHcloud targets over 10% like‑for‑like revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA margin above 42.5%, continued positive levered free cash flow, and improved leverage metrics (rss.globenewswire.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did OVHcloud achieve in its latest financial year?
OVHcloud reported its first positive levered free cash flow since its IPO in 2021.
How much did OVHcloud’s revenue grow in the last fiscal year?
OVHcloud's revenue increased by 7.2% to €1.15 billion in the year through August.
What is OVHcloud's outlook for 2027?
OVHcloud forecasts revenue growth exceeding 10% and continued positive cash flow for fiscal 2027.
Which segment led OVHcloud's fourth-quarter growth?
The Digital Scalers segment led growth, posting 12.4% revenue growth and comprising 31% of sales.
What is OVHcloud's current net debt status?
OVHcloud's net debt stands at €1.16 billion, or 2.7 times its adjusted EBITDA.

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