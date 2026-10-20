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Volkswagen bet on Xpeng to save its China business. It's not going to plan - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen bet on Xpeng to save its China business. It's not going to plan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Volkswagen’s Partnership with Xpeng Stumbles in China’s EV Market

By Ju-min Park and Christina Amann

Volkswagen’s Struggles and Strategic Moves in China’s EV Sector

Background: Volkswagen’s Ambitions and the Xpeng Alliance

BEIJING/BERLIN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - When Volkswagen turned to EV maker Xpeng in 2023 to help fix its flailing Chinese business, executives touted the partnership as a shortcut to developing cars tailored for China at the high speed of the local auto sector.

Three years later, the alliance’s first product exemplifies Volkswagen’s descent in the world’s largest car market. The ID. UNYX 08 electric SUV sold an average of 267 vehicles a month between its April launch and August, data from automotive consultancy ThinkerCar show. That’s a fraction of the 3,622 monthly sales Volkswagen initially aimed to achieve this year, according to company planning documents.

The weak debut reflects Volkswagen’s battle to revive its fortunes in China, where it reigned for decades until 2022 as the top automaker. China represents the challenge at the heart of Volkswagen’s global crisis: A market that once contributed nearly 50% of group profits now accounts for about 10%. That stunning reversal has forced the company into the biggest restructuring in its 89-year history.

The UNYX 08 Launch: Product and Market Challenges

Persistent Strategic Issues

The UNYX 08 also highlights a persistent problem in Volkswagen's China strategy. Volkswagen recognized the market’s shift toward higher-end technology and sought local partners to catch up. Yet the German automaker struggled to turn those bets into commercial success.

This report is based on a Reuters review of previously unreported company documents and interviews with six people familiar with Volkswagen, including current and former executives and consultants. It shows the automaker's ambitions ran ahead of what its products, pricing and sales strategy could deliver.

Volkswagen sold the UNYX 08 through a nascent and limited distribution network. The vehicle also struggled against newer, software-laden Chinese electric SUVs.

Volkswagen didn’t comment on the sales forecasts in the documents. In a statement, the automaker said its partnership with Xpeng has delivered a new electric architecture to underpin locally made models and support faster vehicle development – a project it said was completed in a record 18 months. The UNYX 08 SUV and the related UNYX 09 sedan were additional outcomes of the tie-up, the company added.

Xpeng declined to comment.

Competitive Landscape and Consumer Perceptions

Problems with the UNYX 08 began with the vehicle itself. The car launched with a price tag of about $34,260. But similarly priced Chinese rivals offered more-sophisticated features. Xiaomi’s YU7 had an advanced sensor package; Zeekr's 7X offered fast charging. Xiaomi sold almost 57,000 YU7s and Zeekr sold more than 21,000 7Xs between April and August, compared with about 1,300 UNYX 08s, according to ThinkerCar.

"Chinese customers ask: Why buy an expensive German car if they can get the technology much cheaper,” said Pedro Pacheco, vice president of research at Gartner.

Stephen Reitman, an auto analyst at Bernstein, recalled that Volkswagen showed analysts computer renderings of the Xpeng-linked models in April 2024. "The next day we went to the Beijing auto show and you could basically see this kind of design already on the market," Reitman said.

Distribution Network Limitations

A distribution gamble compounded the product’s challenges, five people told Reuters. Volkswagen largely sold the UNYX 08 through a separate, new dealer network run by Volkswagen Anhui, an EV-focused venture, rather than the more than 3,000 dealerships Volkswagen operated with joint-venture partners FAW and SAIC.

Volkswagen Anhui’s far-smaller footprint meant many consumers were unaware the vehicle existed, two of the people said.

Volkswagen said sales of the Anhui models, including the earlier UNYX 06 and 07, were growing. The unit had expanded its sales network to 166 outlets and was working with FAW-Volkswagen at selected dealerships, the company said, adding that this approach aimed to reach more customers.

FAW and SAIC didn’t respond to questions.

Broader Industry Context and Volkswagen’s Ongoing Dilemmas

Historical Challenges and Missed Opportunities

For Volkswagen, the Xpeng partnership follows a string of troubled ventures, missed opportunities and abandoned initiatives in China that spanned batteries, autonomous driving, charging infrastructure, software and even flying cars.

Volkswagen was “too slow in building the competence they need today,” said Stefan Bratzel, founder and director of the Center of Automotive Management, a German research institute.

Foreign Automakers’ Struggles in China

The dilemma faces nearly every foreign automaker in China. Having fallen behind in software, batteries and vehicle platforms, foreign brands have turned to Chinese partners to stay in the game. Yet access to Chinese technology doesn’t guarantee they can match local rivals’ speed, execution or appeal with consumers.

Chinese brands led by BYD and Geely have gained share by bringing software-rich vehicles to market faster and often at lower prices, forcing once-dominant rivals including Volkswagen and Toyota to fight for relevance.

Another Big Bet: The UNYX 09 Sedan

Ambitious Targets for New Models

ANOTHER BIG BET

Despite the UNYX 08’s weak reception, Volkswagen is setting similarly aggressive targets for its next model developed with Xpeng, the UNYX 09 sedan. The car is due to reach showrooms this month.

Company product-planning documents earlier this year forecast average monthly sales of nearly 4,900 vehicles, with annual volume exceeding 90,000 by 2034.

At Volkswagen, ambitious forecasts can be essential to securing approval for new models from Wolfsburg headquarters, which can incentivize managers to submit optimistic projections, according to two people familiar with its planning.

Sales Projections and Adjustments

Volkswagen initially expected to sell 32,600 UNYX 08s through the end of 2026 and 70,400 next year, the planning documents show. Those plans, made in 2024, show the automaker also expected annual sales of more than 120,000 vehicles later in the product cycle.

But early this year, Volkswagen cut the 2026 projection by more than 60%

Key Takeaways

  • The ID. UNYX 08, co‑developed with Xpeng, is selling just ~267 units per month versus a target of ~3,622—highlighting a significant shortfall in expectations (marketscreener.com).
  • Volkswagen’s China deliveries plunged ~26% in first half of 2026—the lowest since 2010—as local EV brands gain share and market downturn persists (scmp.com).
  • In response to weak performance, VW reduced the ID. UNYX 08’s price by ~17.4% in September 2026 and launched refreshed variants, but the broader 'in China, for China' strategy still faces commercial challenges (cnevpost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Volkswagen partner with Xpeng in China?
Volkswagen partnered with Xpeng in 2023 to speed up the development of cars tailored for the competitive Chinese auto market and help revive its declining sales.
How have sales of the ID. UNYX 08 performed?
The ID. UNYX 08 electric SUV sold an average of 267 units per month from April to August, far below Volkswagen's initial target of 3,622 monthly sales.
What challenges has Volkswagen faced in China?
Volkswagen has struggled with a shrinking market share, technology lag compared to local rivals, and limited distribution networks for its EV products in China.
How does the UNYX 08 compare to local competitors?
At a similar price to local SUVs, the UNYX 08 offered fewer advanced features than models like Xiaomi’s YU7 and Zeekr's 7X, which outsold the Volkswagen SUV by significant margins.
What has been the impact of Volkswagen’s new distribution strategy?
Volkswagen primarily sold the UNYX 08 through a smaller separate dealer network, limiting the vehicle’s exposure and contributing to its weak market debut.

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