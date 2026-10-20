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ABB posts record quarterly orders helped by data centre boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ABB posts record quarterly orders helped by data centre boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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ABB Sees Record Quarterly Orders Driven by Data Centre and AI Demand Surge

ABB Reports Strong Growth Amid Data Centre and AI Investment Boom

By John Revill

Record-Setting Orders and Revenue Performance

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - ABB said on Tuesday a boom in spending on data centres used to power artificial intelligence helped push its quarterly orders to a record, as the Swiss engineering group announced a $495 million investment to expand in Asia.

Orders surged 40% to $12 billion in the three months ended September 30.

Data Centre Demand Fuels Growth

Much of the new business was driven by strong demand for products such as power distribution and cooling systems used in data centres, where orders more than doubled.

Global Economic Impact and IMF Insights

A surge in spending on AI and data centres is propping up the global economy, helping it withstand the energy shock from the Middle East war, the IMF said last week, although it warned that a reassessment of efficiency gains from adopting the technology could dent investment.

Updated Guidance and Financial Performance

Raised Full-Year Outlook

The increase in orders meant ABB could tweak its full-year guidance higher, saying it now expected comparable sales growth in the "low teens" percentage range, up from its previous forecast of low double-digit to low teens percentage growth.

Quarterly Revenue and Earnings

For its third quarter, ABB said its revenue rose 14% to $9.70 billion, slightly below analysts' forecasts of $9.74 billion in a company-gathered consensus.

Operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation jumped 24% to $2.03 billion in the three months to the end of September, slightly ahead of analyst forecasts for $2.0 billion.

Strategic Expansion in Asia

Joint Venture with Mitsubishi Electric

Also on Tuesday, ABB said it was spending $495 million to take a 51% stake in a low-voltage power distribution joint venture with Mitsubishi Electric, whose products are used in data centres and other industries.

Market Leadership and Regional Opportunities

"This deal will make us the low voltage market leader in Japan, one of the world’s largest electrification markets, allowing us to benefit from the broad electric power trends including any local data centre build-out," said ABB CEO Morten Wierod.

"It also opens doors to the Asia-Pacific region," he added.

(Reporting by John Revill;Editing by Linda Pasquini and Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • ABB’s Q3 2026 orders rose 40% to a record $12.06 billion, with data‑centre product orders more than doubling or even tripling year‑on‑year (eqs-news.com).
  • Revenue grew 14% to $9.70 billion—just shy of analysts’ $9.74 billion estimate—while operational EBITA climbed 24% to $2.03 billion, slightly beating consensus (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • ABB increased its full‑year guidance to “low teens” comparable sales growth and announced a $495 million deal to take a 51% stake in a low‑voltage JV with Mitsubishi Electric to boost its presence in Japan and Asia‑Pacific (mfn.se).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove ABB's record quarterly orders?
ABB's record orders were driven mainly by strong demand for products used in data centres, fueled by increased AI spending.
How much did ABB invest to expand in Asia?
ABB announced a $495 million investment to expand in Asia through a joint venture with Mitsubishi Electric.
What was ABB's revenue for the third quarter?
ABB reported third quarter revenue of $9.70 billion, a 14% increase year-on-year.
How did ABB's operational earnings perform?
Operational earnings before interest, tax and amortisation rose 24% to $2.03 billion.
How will the Mitsubishi Electric joint venture impact ABB?
The joint venture makes ABB the low voltage market leader in Japan and opens avenues for expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

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