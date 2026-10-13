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Exclusive-LSEG considers bid for Octus financial data group, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-LSEG considers bid for Octus financial data group, sources say 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Financial data Mergers & Acquisitions

LSEG Weighs Possible Acquisition Bid for Octus Financial Data Group

Potential Acquisition Discussions and Market Implications

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Background on Acquisition Talks

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange Group has held talks with Octus and its private equity owner Permira over a possible bid for the New York-headquartered financial data provider, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Permira's Position and Sale Strategy

London-based Permira is working with advisers to evaluate interest in Octus, the people said, adding that there is no certainty a deal with LSEG will materialise.

Official Responses from Stakeholders

A spokesperson for LSEG declined to comment. 

Permira declined to comment. Octus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other Potential Buyers

Permira, which has been planning a sale of Octus since last year, has also held talks with other potential industry buyers, one of the people said.

About Octus Financial Data Group

Octus provides information on credit markets, with a focus on companies in financial distress, for banks and investors. It employs journalists, analysts and legal experts, using technology to scour regulatory and court filings. 

LSEG's Relationship with Reuters

LSEG is the largest customer of Reuters, which provides news for its Workspace news and data platform and other products. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Additional reporting by Milana Vinn in New York and Tommy Reggiori Wilkes in London; Editing by Anousha Sakoui, Elisa Martinuzzi and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • LSEG has held exploratory talks with Octus and its owner Permira regarding a possible takeover, but no deal is yet assured, according to Reuters-sourced reports.
  • Permira acquired Reorg (now Octus) in August 2022 for approximately $1.3 billion and has reportedly lined up a sale in early 2026 aiming for a valuation exceeding $4 billion.
  • Octus, a New York–headquartered provider of distressed‑credit intelligence, combines AI, legal analysis, journalists, and deep datasets to serve banks, funds, and law firms—making it a strategic asset amid rising demand for proprietary financial data.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considering a bid to acquire Octus?
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has held talks with Octus and its owner Permira regarding a possible acquisition bid.
Who owns Octus financial data group?
Octus is currently owned by London-based private equity firm Permira.
What type of information does Octus provide?
Octus provides data on credit markets, focusing on companies in financial distress, for banks and investors.
Is a deal between LSEG and Octus confirmed?
There is no certainty that a deal between LSEG and Octus will materialize, according to sources.
Has Permira engaged with other potential buyers for Octus?
Yes, Permira has also held talks with other potential industry buyers apart from LSEG.

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