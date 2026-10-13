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Oil ticks lower as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil ticks lower as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil & Gas

Oil Prices Slip Amid Russia Diesel Relief and Gulf Supply Concerns

Market Reactions and Supply Dynamics

By Anjana Anil

Oil Price Movements

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after climbing by nearly $2 a barrel in the previous session, as traders assessed supply risks from attacks on Saudi Arabia while weighing the prospect of additional diesel supplies from Russia.

Brent crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.57%, to $106.04 a barrel by 0000 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 47 cents, or 0.5%, at $93.27 a barrel.

Brent futures settled at $106.65 a barrel on Monday, the highest since September 15.

Russian Diesel Supply and US Policy

US-Russia Diesel Agreement

US President Donald Trump said Russia had agreed to supply ​diesel to global markets, and his administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel designed to deprive Moscow of revenue for its ‌war on Ukraine.

Additional supplies could help alleviate tightness in global fuel markets, tempering some of the supply concerns that have supported crude prices recently.

Political Response in the US

However, lawmakers from both parties in the US complained Trump's agreement with Putin appears to violate US law barring imports of Russian energy until Moscow ends its aggression against Ukraine.

Ongoing Gulf Supply Concerns

Market Sentiment and Analyst Views

"Fresh diesel supply from Russia and steadier Saudi flows are offering some relief, yet the market still looks more worried about the risk of further hits to ships or pipelines in the Gulf than it is reassured by extra barrels," Tim Waterer, KCM Trade chief analyst, said.

"Until we see clearer signs of de-escalation, the path of least resistance still leans higher," he said.

Recent Attacks and Infrastructure Risks

Concerns over the vulnerability of Gulf energy infrastructure and shipping lanes remained in focus after Iran-aligned Houthis struck Riyadh's international airport over the weekend, while tanker attacks were reported near the Strait of Hormuz.

The incidents threatened to derail a recovery in Middle East supplies seen in September, and have reinforced fears of further disruptions along one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

OPEC's Response and Demand Outlook

Shipping Costs and Market Impact

Ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC Participating Countries in the Declaration of Cooperation said shipping and insurance costs have surged to unprecedented levels of over one-third of the commodity value, impeding efficient movement of crude oil and products.

OPEC Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC has revised down its oil demand growth forecast for this year to 400,000 barrels per day from 1.4 million bpd at the start of the year, in line with developments throughout the year, Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the organisation said on Monday.  

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia may expand diesel exports beyond volumes announced by Trump, possibly up to 3–3.5 million metric tons per month by year-end (investing.com)
  • OPEC slashed its 2026 oil demand growth forecast from 1.4 million bpd to 400,000 bpd, citing underinvestment and delayed demand (argaam.com)
  • Houthi strikes on Saudi infrastructure, including recent missile/drone attacks on Riyadh and shipping lanes, continue to stoke supply concerns and elevated insurance/shipping costs (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices edge lower on Tuesday?
Oil prices dropped as traders balanced Gulf supply risks with the prospect of increased diesel supplies from Russia.
What impact did Russia's diesel supply announcement have?
The announcement offered some relief to tight global fuel markets, easing supply concerns that have recently supported crude prices.
How did recent attacks in the Middle East affect oil markets?
Attacks in Saudi Arabia and near the Strait of Hormuz have increased fears of further disruptions to oil supply routes, affecting market sentiment.
How have shipping and insurance costs impacted oil movement?
Shipping and insurance costs have surged to over one-third of oil's value, hampering efficient movement of oil and products.

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