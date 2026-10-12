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UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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UK Shoppers Stay Cautious with Spending as Fuel Costs Rise, Surveys Reveal

Consumer Spending Trends and Survey Insights

Oct 13 (Reuters) - British consumers kept a lid on spending in September, with much of their extra outlay going on fuel, while warm weather helped pubs but hurt clothing sales, according to surveys published on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) trade body said its total retail sales measure rose by 1.3% compared with a year ago, picking up from 0.7% in August but below its 12-month average of 1.5%.

A separate survey from Barclays, based on consumer card spending data, showed a 2.0% annual increase in September, slowing from August's 2.1% rise.

It pointed to a rise in households' confidence around their finances but also some nerves ahead of finance minister John Healey's budget on October 28.

Key Findings from BRC and Barclays Surveys

Here are the key points from the two surveys:

Retail Sales Performance

• The BRC said Food sales were up by 2.5% while non-food sales edged up by 0.3%

• Health and beauty had its strongest month of the year so far and toys were boosted by Pokemon's 30th anniversary products, but clothing and footwear had a weak month due to unseasonably warm weather

• "Retail sales growth remained subdued in September as households are still cautious with their spending ahead of expected rises in household bills and taxes," said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson

Essential vs Non-Essential Spending

• Barclays said essential spending was up by 2.5%, driven by a 17.3% jump in fuel spending after diesel prices hit record highs, while non-essential spending edged up by 1.8%

• Bars, pubs and clubs reported a 3.8% rise in spending, their fourth straight month of growth, as summer weather extended through most of September

Consumer Confidence and Concerns

• Barclays' measure of confidence in household finances rose to a seven-month high of 67%, but 68% of consumers said they were concerned about the budget's impact on their finances and 30% said they were cutting back on non-essential spending

Survey Periods

• The BRC survey covered the period of August 30-October 3 while the Barclays spending data was August 22-September 24

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Retail sales rose modestly—BRC reported +1.3% year‑on‑year in September (vs 0.7% in August), though still below the 12‑month average of 1.5% (financetime.org).
  • Barclays card‑spending data showed essential spending up 2.5%, driven by a 17.3% surge in fuel spending as diesel prices hit record highs (theguardian.com).
  • Warm weather buoyed pubs, with spending at bars, pubs and clubs rising 3.8%, while clothing and footwear sales suffered amid unseasonably warm conditions (publicnow.com).
  • Household financial confidence rose to a seven‑month high, but nerves persisted: most consumers remain concerned about the upcoming October 28 budget and are trimming non‑essential spending (theguardian.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did UK retail sales perform in September?
UK retail sales rose by 1.3% in September, a slight increase from August, but still below the 12-month average of 1.5%.
What factors influenced consumer spending in September?
Rising fuel costs and unseasonably warm weather shifted spending towards fuel and away from clothing, while pubs saw increased business.
What trends did the Barclays survey indicate?
Barclays found essential spending was up 2.5%, led by a 17.3% increase in fuel, with non-essential spending rising by 1.8%.
How confident are UK households about their finances?
Household financial confidence reached a seven-month high, but many consumers remained concerned about the upcoming budget's impact.

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