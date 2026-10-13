GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dollar holds near 18-month high as geopolitical risks rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dollar holds near 18-month high as geopolitical risks rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 13, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Currency Geopolitics

Dollar Holds Near 18-Month High as Geopolitical Risks and Energy Attacks Rise

Market Overview and Currency Movements

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Dollar Strength Amid Geopolitical Tensions

SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The dollar held its ground at the start of Asian trading on Tuesday after a holiday for some markets in the US, as geopolitical risks rose after renewed attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 102.56 in subdued Asian trading after closing up 0.3% on Monday. The currency is hovering around its highest levels since April last year.

Expert Insights on Dollar Performance

"The combination of higher relative interest rates, stronger US growth and increasing demand for defensive USD exposure continues to provide a powerful set of tailwinds for the greenback," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd in Melbourne.

Impact of Energy Costs and Bond Yields

Rising energy costs and climbing US Treasury bond yields have supported the dollar against its major peers lately, with turmoil in French bond markets sapping the strength of the euro. The spread between French and German bonds widened on Monday.

Major Currency Pairs Update

The euro was flat at $1.1159 on Tuesday, while the British pound was also steady at $1.3209.

Yen and Yuan Movements

Against the yen, the US dollar was 0.1% weaker at 158.435 yen after the release of data from the Bank of Japan which showed wholesale prices rose 6.8% in the year to September, falling short of the median market forecast for a 7.6% annual increase.

The Chinese yuan traded near its strongest levels in four years, holding steady against the US dollar at 6.6950 yuan in offshore trade.

Australian and New Zealand Dollar Trends

The Australian dollar was 0.1% weaker at $0.6956, little changed after the release of minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's September board meeting at which it voted unanimously to raise rates for the fourth time this year.

The central bank said it still sees risks that inflation could prove more stubborn than assumed, leaving the door open to a fifth hike this year if needed.

The New Zealand dollar was down 0.1% at $0.5582, trading near an 18-month low.

Cryptocurrency and Commodity Markets

Bitcoin was down 2% at $81,365.56, while ether fell 3.8% to $2,422.06.

Brent crude futures slid 0.9% to $105.74, partially retracing Monday's 1.8% gain that was driven by attacks on energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • US dollar index hovers around 102.5, close to its April 2025 peak, underpinned by strong US growth expectations and higher relative interest rates, amid Middle East and Ukraine risks (“defensive USD demand”) (investing.com)
  • European instability—particularly widening spreads between French and German bonds, which touched highs not seen since 2012–17—weakens the euro and reinforces dollar strength (lemonde.fr)
  • Other currencies: JPY weakened after softer-than-expected Japanese wholesale inflation; AUD and NZD remain under pressure amid persistent inflation and cautious RBA outlook; oil’s retreat (Brent near $105–106) signals lingering Middle East risk impact (rba.gov.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar holding near an 18-month high?
The US dollar is supported by higher interest rates, stronger US growth, and rising demand for defensive assets amid geopolitical risks.
How have attacks on energy infrastructure affected currency markets?
Renewed attacks on energy infrastructure in the Middle East and Ukraine have increased geopolitical risks, boosting the dollar and impacting oil and currency prices.
What is the latest trend in US Treasury bond yields?
Climbing US Treasury bond yields have supported the dollar against its major peers as investors seek safer assets.
How are major currencies such as the euro, pound, and yen performing?
The euro and pound remained steady against the dollar, while the yen weakened slightly following lower-than-expected wholesale price inflation data from Japan.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for IMF says AI investment propping up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook

IMF says AI investment propping up global growth, but war and debt threaten outlook

Image for IMF sees higher energy prices and interest rates hitting UK growth

IMF sees higher energy prices and interest rates hitting UK growth

Image for Asian stocks dive as focus on earnings, geopolitics

Asian stocks dive as focus on earnings, geopolitics

Image for Oil ticks lower as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks

Oil ticks lower as Russia diesel supply prospects counter Gulf supply risks

Image for UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show

UK shoppers stay cautious as fuel costs bite, surveys show

Image for Trading Day: Fog of war

Trading Day: Fog of war

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Italy's MPS says question marks remain over higher Intesa bid
Italy's MPS says question marks remain over higher Intesa bid
Image for Russia says its diesel exports may exceed volumes announced by Trump
Russia says its diesel exports may exceed volumes announced by Trump
Image for Americas have glut of heavy oil due to freight squeeze; Asia, Europe scramble for barrels
Americas have glut of heavy oil due to freight squeeze; Asia, Europe scramble for barrels
Image for Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI
Meta releases Muse Wonder AI models to challenge Anthropic and OpenAI
Image for French third-quarter growth seen at 0.1%, central bank says
French third-quarter growth seen at 0.1%, central bank says
Image for EU looking at oil and gas windfall profit tax, as energy prices soar
EU looking at oil and gas windfall profit tax, as energy prices soar
Image for First major Irish public sector strike in almost two decades set to go ahead
First major Irish public sector strike in almost two decades set to go ahead
Image for Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz's German deal hit by EU antitrust investigation
Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz's German deal hit by EU antitrust investigation
Image for Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules
Xpeng executive says EV maker will expand European production ahead of local content rules
Image for Italy exit from EU budget procedure at risk due to deficit increase, central bank warns
Italy exit from EU budget procedure at risk due to deficit increase, central bank warns
Image for China gloom hits LVMH, dims hopes of luxury revival
China gloom hits LVMH, dims hopes of luxury revival
Image for Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25% in 2030
Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio expected to rise to 78.25% in 2030
View All Finance Posts