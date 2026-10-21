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Oil rises on Middle East supply worries - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Edge Up Due to Middle East Supply and Red Sea Risks

Market Reactions and Geopolitical Factors Influencing Oil Prices

By Colleen Howe

Recent Oil Price Movements

BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday on Middle East supply concerns, with traders wary of Red Sea shipping risks and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude futures rose 85 cents, or 0.78%, to $109.64 per barrel as of 0022 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 76 cents, or 0.78%, to $98.58 per barrel.

Escalating Security Risks in Key Shipping Lanes

Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman Incidents

A supertanker caught fire after striking a sea mine south of the Strait of Hormuz while "violating" Iranian regulations, Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said on Tuesday, according to Iranian media. There were at least 18 vessel attacks reported over two weeks, shiptracker Kpler said in a note on Monday.

"Attacks on tankers have expanded beyond the Strait of Hormuz," LSEG analysts said in a note. "Iran has been targeting vessels as far south as the Gulf of Oman, threatening loadings outside of the Arab Gulf, as well as the ship-to-ship transfers that have helped to support Middle East loadings as the conflict has dragged on."

Houthi Attacks and Regional Tensions

The Houthis on Monday claimed responsibility for attacks on a Saudi Aramco site in Yanbu, the Shaybah oilfield and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Abha airports.

The death toll from a Houthi attack on Yemeni government forces on Monday rose to 73 as fighting intensified.

Diplomatic Efforts and Market Corrections

Iran’s Mediation Attempts

Prices had fallen in the previous trading session after Iran's president discussed mediation efforts in a meeting with Pakistan's army chief in Tehran.

On Tuesday, Brent crude futures settled down 76 cents, or 0.69%, at $108.79, after touching a five-month high of $111.99. The November contract for US West Texas Intermediate crude, which expired on Tuesday, settled down $1.87, or 1.8%, at $101.79.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in a television interview aired on Tuesday that Iran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia or Yemen's Houthis to its offer to help broker peace talks.

US Involvement and Inventory Data

Efforts to Boost Fuel Output

In the US, two Energy Department officials said on Tuesday they were working with refiners around the world to boost fuel output as a diesel shortage has raised prices.

Crude Oil Stockpile Trends

US crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week along with product inventories, an extended Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude inventories fell by about 800,000 barrels in the week ended October 16.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Oil prices climbed on Oct 21, with Brent up 85¢ to $109.64 and WTI up 76¢ to $98.58, as traders reacted to heightened Middle East supply threats.
  • Shipping risks intensified due to tanker attacks across the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz, expanding beyond previous hot spots, per LSEG and Kpler analysis.
  • Houthi attacks on vital Saudi infrastructure—Aramco sites, Shaybah, and airports—further stoked supply concerns amid fragile regional security.
  • Shipping chokepoints like Bab al‑Mandeb remain under threat; many tankers avoid the Red Sea, incurring longer routes and higher costs.
  • The disruptions underscore persistent elevated supply risk, despite temporary supply boosts earlier in September when Middle East exports briefly exceeded pre-war levels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices rise on Wednesday?
Oil prices rose due to Middle East supply concerns, shipping risks in the Red Sea, and threats to oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
What are the main risks affecting Middle East oil supply?
The main risks include vessel attacks in the Red Sea, threats to Saudi oil sites, and ongoing regional conflicts.
Which crude oil futures saw price increases?
Brent crude futures rose to $109.64 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to $98.58 per barrel.
How have recent attacks impacted oil shipping?
Attacks on tankers and oil facilities have expanded shipping risks beyond the Strait of Hormuz and into the Gulf of Oman.
What actions are officials taking regarding oil supply?
US Energy Department officials are working with refiners globally to boost fuel output amid a diesel shortage.

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