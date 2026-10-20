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UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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UK Employer Pay Awards Rise to 3.1% as Wage Trends Hold Steady

Overview of Recent UK Pay Settlements and Wage Trends

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pay settlements by British employers edged up in the three months to the end of September but there was little sign of a shift in wage trends, human resources data firm Brightmine said on Wednesday.

The median pay award by employers rose to 3.1%, up from 3.0% in the previous three-month periods to August and July but lower than the pace of increases seen earlier this year.

Official Data and Economic Implications

On Tuesday, official data showed private sector wage growth rose for the first time since the end of 2024, adding to the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike in November.

Key Findings from the Brightmine Survey

Summary of Survey Results

Below are details from the survey:

  • Most pay deals did not exceed those given a year earlier
  • Pay awards were expected to stay at 3% in 2027
  • Higher employer social security contributions are constraining employers
  • An increase in the minimum wage could also stretch budgets
  • Brightmine analysed 42 pay settlements between July 1 and September 30 covering more than 650,000 employees.
Constraints and Future Outlook

Higher employer social security contributions and potential increases in the minimum wage are cited as factors that could further constrain employer budgets in the coming years.

Report Credits

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Median pay settlements rose to 3.1% in July–September 2026, up from 3.0% in the previous three-month periods, though still softer than earlier in the year (marketscreener.com).
  • Private-sector wage growth remains sluggish—ONS data shows only 2.8% regular pay growth for private employees in April–June 2026, well below public-sector gains (ons.gov.uk).
  • Employers are squeezed by higher National Insurance and social security contributions (employer NI rate rose to 15% from 13.8% from April 2025) as well as rising minimum wage costs (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the median pay award by UK employers in Q3 2024?
The median pay award by UK employers rose to 3.1% in the three months to September 2024.
Who conducted the analysis of UK pay settlements?
The analysis of UK pay settlements was conducted by human resources data firm Brightmine.
How many pay settlements and employees were included in the survey?
Brightmine analysed 42 pay settlements covering over 650,000 employees.
What factors are constraining UK employer pay awards?
Higher employer social security contributions and the increase in minimum wage are constraining employer pay awards.
Is there an expected change in pay awards for the coming years?
Pay awards are expected to stay at around 3% in 2027, according to the survey.

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