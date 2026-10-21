GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Forex Markets

US Dollar Weakens as Yields, Oil Slip; Australian Dollar Gains on RBA

Market Overview and Currency Movements

US Dollar Performance

TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The US dollar remained under pressure on Wednesday after slipping to a three-week low in the previous session, as a dip in Treasury yields and crude oil prices reduced the currency's appeal.

Australian Dollar and RBA Outlook

The Australian dollar hovered close to a three-week high against the greenback with Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser saying at a Citi conference that the inflation outlook looked "materially worse", leaving him unsure whether the central bank would need to further raise its policy interest rate next month.

The Aussie rose 0.1% to $0.7013, just below the previous day's high of $0.7017.

US Dollar Index and Investor Sentiment

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, was steady at 101.78 after declining 0.2% on Tuesday.

Investors have turned to the greenback as an investment haven amid market volatility brought about by war in the Middle East and AI frenzy, partly due to the currency's energy independence.

Commodities and Global Markets

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Factors

Oil prices eased overnight after touching a five-month high as traders weighed a meeting between the Iranian president and Pakistan's army chief, a US-Iran mediator, against continued Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.

Equity Markets and Technology Earnings

Meanwhile, Wall Street posted a solid session as technology earnings season got underway with SpaceX results. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI rallied on Wednesday.

Impact of Tech Earnings on USD

"With equity market sentiment and the growth outlook closely tied to the performance of the major tech firms, their earnings results can have a large bearing on the USD," Carol Kong, economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a client note.

Amid a "mixed" performance among traditional haven assets this year, "the USD has been the clear standout," she said. "Safe haven demand for the USD is likely to fade once the Middle East conflict ends and energy prices retreat. However, we expect the USD to trend modestly higher in coming months as foreign capital inflows into US markets increase."

Other Major Currencies

Yen, Euro, and Sterling

The greenback was little changed at 158.33 yen, and was steady at $1.1229 per euro and $1.33735 versus sterling.

Eurozone Risks: France's Protests and Fiscal Concerns

Still, traders remained wary of the euro as France tackles widespread anti-government protests and a worsening fiscal picture.

France will reinforce police with troops and mount a huge security operation for more protests planned on Saturday, the government said on Tuesday, acknowledging failures in its response to violence last weekend.

Central Bank Policy Decisions

Among central banks, the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan announce policy decisions on consecutive days starting next Wednesday. Traders do not expect changes in interest rates at any of those meetings.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Bank of Canada decide policy on the same day as the Fed, with traders betting on quarter-point hikes by both.

New Zealand Dollar and Canadian Dollar

The New Zealand dollar slipped 0.1% to $0.5677 on Wednesday, while Canada's loonie was steady at C$1.4064.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • The US dollar remained under pressure on October 21, weighed down by declines in Treasury yields and crude oil prices, reducing its appeal. (za.investing.com)
  • The Australian dollar approached a three‑week high, buoyed by hawkish comments from RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser, who said the inflation outlook looked “materially worse” and flagged uncertainty over a November rate hike. (au.investing.com)
  • Markets are now pricing in roughly a 40% chance of an RBA rate increase at the November 3 meeting as inflation pressures, notably from higher oil costs tied to global tensions, persist. (au.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar under pressure?
The US dollar is under pressure due to a dip in Treasury yields and crude oil prices, reducing its appeal as a safe haven asset.
How is the Australian dollar performing against the US dollar?
The Australian dollar is near a three-week high against the US dollar, buoyed by hawkish comments from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
What impact do falling oil prices have on currency markets?
Falling oil prices can reduce demand for the US dollar and influence global currency movements as investors reassess risks.
What are investors expecting from upcoming central bank meetings?
Investors do not expect changes in interest rates from the US Federal Reserve, ECB, or Bank of Japan during their upcoming meetings.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Image for UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

Image for Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

Image for Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast

Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast

Image for EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports

EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports

Image for Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts

Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Image for SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
Image for EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
Image for Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Image for Revolut says some services back online after outage
Revolut says some services back online after outage
Image for US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
Image for Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Image for Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Image for Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
Image for EssilorLuxottica tops estimates in Q3 despite slowdown in growth of smart glasses
EssilorLuxottica tops estimates in Q3 despite slowdown in growth of smart glasses
Image for Ferragamo third-quarter revenue falls as wholesale drops
Ferragamo third-quarter revenue falls as wholesale drops
Image for Carrefour warns of up to €200 million hit from riots and looting
Carrefour warns of up to €200 million hit from riots and looting
View All Finance Posts