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Nordea's third-quarter operating profit lags market estimates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Nordea's third-quarter operating profit lags market estimates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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Nordea Reports Q3 Operating Profit Below Market Estimates Amid Rate Concerns

Nordea Bank's Third-Quarter Financial Performance and Outlook

Q3 Operating Profit Falls Short of Expectations

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Finland's Nordea Bank on Thursday reported third-quarter operating profit below market expectations and said higher interest rates could affect consumer confidence in the months to come.

Potential Impact of Higher Interest Rates

Consumer Confidence and Economic Outlook

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Operating profit missed expectations: consensus was €1 572 million versus €1 518 million estimated by Inderes, down from €1 597 million in Q3 2025 (marketscreener.com)
  • Rising interest rates could weigh on consumer confidence and demand, a concern highlighted by Nordea’s management following the results (nordea.com)
  • The decline reflects broader macroeconomic pressures in the Nordics, including moderating consumer sentiment and tighter financial conditions (research.nordea.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Nordea report for third-quarter operating profit?
Nordea reported a third-quarter operating profit that was below market expectations.
What factors could impact Nordea's outlook in the coming months?
Higher interest rates could affect consumer confidence in the months ahead.
Who reported on Nordea's third-quarter results?
The results were reported by Elviira Luoma in Gdansk and edited by Milla Nissi-Prussak.
When were Nordea's third-quarter results announced?
The results were announced on Thursday, October 15.

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