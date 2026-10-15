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BoE's Pill says a rate hike need not be start of long series - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BoE's Pill says a rate hike need not be start of long series

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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BoE's Pill Cautions Investors: Upcoming Rate Hike Not the Start of a Series

Bank of England's Interest Rate Outlook and Market Reactions

By David Milliken

BoE's Position on Future Rate Increases

BANGKOK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A future interest rate increase by the Bank of England should not be interpreted by investors as the start of a long series of increases, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Thursday.

Pill's Statement at Bangkok Economic Festival

"We shouldn't give the impression that because we act now, we are on another staircase ... like we saw in 2022 and 2023. It's a different shock," Pill said during a panel discussion hosted by the Bangkok Economic Festival on the sidelines of International Monetary Fund meetings in the city.

Market Expectations and BoE's Recent Actions

Financial Market Bets and Pill's Response

On Wednesday, Pill – who has voted for higher rates since April – had pushed back against financial market bets for four rate rises over the next 12 months.

Comparison with Other Central Banks

BoE, US Federal Reserve, and ECB Approaches

Unlike the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, the BoE has kept rates on hold since the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February, but markets see a quarter-point increase after next week's meeting as a near certainty.

Inflation Concerns and Economic Factors

Catch-up Dynamics in Inflation

Pill repeated his concerns that Britain was vulnerable to what he called "insidious" catch-up dynamics in inflation, as workers sought wage rises to compensate them for price rises.

"You probably need to have more of a prolonged period of restriction to squeeze that," he said.

Bond Yields and Neutral Rate of Interest

Higher bond yields in advanced economies probably reflected at least in part a rise in the real neutral rate of interest needed to stabilise inflation, another factor pointing to the need for higher rates, he added.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by John Mair)

Key Takeaways

  • A single BoE rate increase should not be seen as the start of a staircase of consecutive hikes like in 2022–23 (investing.com)
  • Pill pushed back on markets pricing in four quarter‑point hikes over the next year, advocating a more measured approach (investing.com)
  • He highlighted risks of entrenched inflation via wage catch‑up dynamics and rising real neutral rates—suggesting a prolonged restrictive stance may be needed (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Bank of England signal multiple upcoming rate hikes?
No, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill stated that a future increase should not be seen as the beginning of a long series of rate hikes.
Why is the Bank of England considering a rate increase?
The BoE is watching for inflationary pressures from wage demands and believes some restriction may be needed to stabilize inflation.
How does the BoE's stance differ from other central banks?
Unlike the US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank, the BoE has kept rates on hold since February, but markets expect a quarter-point rise soon.
What concerns did Huw Pill express about inflation?
Huw Pill highlighted concerns about 'insidious' catch-up dynamics, where workers demand wage rises to match previous price increases.
What is the outlook for bond yields and real interest rates?
Higher bond yields may indicate a rise in the real neutral rate of interest necessary to stabilize inflation, suggesting the need for higher rates.

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