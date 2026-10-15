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Morning Bid: Market picks CoreWeave as AI rout deepens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Market picks CoreWeave as AI rout deepens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 15, 2026

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AI Selloff Deepens: CoreWeave and Global Markets Face Heavy Losses

Global Market Reactions and Sector Impacts

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook

AI Selloff Extends Across Regions

The bruising AI selloff extended after the bell, hard into Asia and even lent a bid to beaten-down bond markets.

Regional Market Performance

South Korea's chip-heavy KOSPI has slid more than 15% this week, though it's really data centres in the eye of the storm. [MKTS/GLOB][.KS]

Shift in Investor Sentiment

Markets that last year were buyers, seeing pick-and-shovel exposure to the AI boom, are now worried they could buckle under debts before the payoff arrives from leased computer power.

CoreWeave at the Center of the Storm

Financial Struggles and Market Reaction

CoreWeave, a loss-making data-centre operator which owes nearly $50 billion according to LSEG data, was at the heart of the wipeout with shares down 15% on Wednesday and another 6% after market, vapourising a fifth of its value.

Yields on its debts due in 2032 shot over 15%, sending a tremor through credit markets.

Leadership Response

In a memo, the CEO Mike Intrator said markets can sometimes "misunderstand and act irrationally."

Broader Financial Market Implications

High-Yield Debt and Bond Market Movements

The spectre of trouble in high-yield debt, especially data centres where some of their funding (and fragility) comes from chip vendors, drove investors into Treasuries and sovereign bonds around the world for the first time in a while.

After spiking briefly when US CPI ran hotter than expected, ten-year US government bonds rallied and extended gains through Asia. The long bond dropped nearly 8 basis points, a big move for the timezone, and Fed funds futures surged as short-sellers raced out of the way.

AI Chipmakers Remain Resilient

TSMC and ASML Earnings and Outlook

Beneath the shifting sentiment, the revenues flowing chipmakers' way remain enormous and growing. TSMC, the world's largest manufacturer of AI chips, likely reports a sixth straight quarter of record earnings later on Thursday.

ASML, the world's largest maker of tools used to make AI chips, said on Wednesday customers were already looking to place orders for 2029 and 2030, easing concerns that the AI investment boom was losing momentum.

Key Developments to Watch

Upcoming Economic Events

Key developments that could influence markets on Thursday:

- Economics: US retail sales, PPI, British monthly GDP

- IMF meetings in Bangkok

(Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • CoreWeave shares plunged ~15–16% amid surging yields on 2032 debt—now trading above 15%—highlighting investor concern over its ~$50–52 billion debt load and financing fragility (qz.com)
  • Markets sought safety as AI debt distress mounted: US 10‑year Treasuries rallied across Asia, while credit spreads widened in high‑yield and data‑centre sectors (qz.com)
  • TSMC set to report Q3 earnings on Oct 15 (US ET) with consensus expecting continued record growth driven by AI infrastructure demand—Q3 revenue already at NT$1.49 trn (+50% YoY) (investor.tsmc.com)
  • ASML Q3 net sales hit €11.7 bn; customers are already placing orders for 2029–2030 amid strong AI‑driven demand, reinforcing long‑term investment momentum (investor.asml.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are AI-related stocks and data centres falling sharply?
The AI market selloff is driven by concerns over high debt burdens in the data centre sector and uncertainties about when profits from leased computer power will materialize.
How is CoreWeave affected by the current market downturn?
CoreWeave shares dropped over 20% this week due to worries about its nearly $50 billion debt, and its bond yields spiked, causing concern in credit markets.
What impact has the AI selloff had on global bond markets?
The AI rout increased demand for safe assets, causing investors to shift into Treasuries and sovereign bonds, pushing yields down.
How are major AI chip manufacturers responding to market volatility?
Despite the selloff, companies like TSMC and ASML are seeing strong revenues and forward orders, suggesting confidence in long-term AI growth.
Which upcoming economic events could influence financial markets?
US retail sales, PPI data, British GDP, and IMF meetings in Bangkok are key developments to watch.

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