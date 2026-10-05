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NN (NNBR) shares rise 24.24% on US listing in Friday session

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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NNBR 4.51 +24.24% as of 5 Oct 2026, 22:17 BST, delayed 15 min
Previous close
3.63
Open
3.77
Day range
3.67 – 4.79
Volume
14.7m
Market cap

Source: Eulerpool. The figures in this article were checked against this snapshot before publication.

Updated 22:25 UTC. NN was last quoted at 4.30 USD, down 4.77% against the 4.51 USD this article was written from. The figures in the piece above describe the window it was written for and have not been changed.

Shares of NN (ticker: NNBR) on its US listing saw notable movement over the past week. On Wednesday, the shares closed at USD 3.86. The following session, Tuesday, NN closed at USD 3.88, marking a 0.52% increase on the day. On Thursday, the shares ended the session at USD 3.63, representing a 6.44% decline from the previous close.

On Friday, NN opened at USD 3.77. During the session, the shares reached a high of USD 4.79 and a low of USD 3.67. NN closed the day at USD 4.51, which is a 24.24% increase from Thursday’s close. The absolute percentage change for the session was also 24.24%.

Trading volume on Friday was 14,681,648 shares. This figure reflects the total number of shares traded during the session. The session’s price range, from a low of USD 3.67 to a high of USD 4.79, indicates a wide trading band for the day.

NN operates in the Industrials sector. The company’s shares are listed on a US exchange under the ticker NNBR. The instrument is not currently included in any major indices, according to the available data.

No verified reason for the share price movement on Friday could be established from the information reviewed. The report does not speculate on causes or investor sentiment.

SessionClose (USD)Change
Wednesday3.86
Tuesday3.88+0.52%
Thursday3.63-6.44%
TimePrice (USD)Change since 21:20 UTC
21:20 UTC window opened4.30+0.00%
22:20 UTC4.30+0.00%
22:25 UTC latest4.30+0.00%
NN — daily NNBR Delayed
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