GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Elon Musk Discusses Possible SpaceX-Tesla Merger as AI Revenue Soars

Merger Talks and Financial Performance

By Akash Sriram and Joey Roulette

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said on Tuesday that a merger of his two companies SpaceX and Tesla would be "a good idea" and that they had formed special committees to discuss a union, sending shares of the space and technology company up 8% in extended trading.

The company earlier posted its first profit as a public company and Musk said he expected annual recurring revenue of between $500 billion and $1 trillion by the end of 2027, as demand for its data-center space surges thanks to the AI boom.

Background and Shareholder Speculation

Musk has in the past tantalized shareholders with the idea of combining SpaceX and Tesla, citing growing overlap between them. Speculation about the space company buying the EV maker has gained traction recently, with Barclays suggesting last week that a deal could be announced before Tesla's annual meeting in December.

Special Committees and Merger Discussions

"I think it would be a good idea, but it's really up to the special committees of both companies," Musk said in the first official confirmation that the companies were formally talking. "Because I'm a conflicted party, I can't actually be in the discussions of the special committees," which comprised independent directors, he told investors on a conference call.

The companies had formed the special committees at the request of shareholders, who ultimately would need to approve a deal, he added.

Potential Synergies and Joint Ventures

"I do think there's a lot of merit to combining the companies as we are pretty much in the superintelligence singularity, and there's a lot to be gained from cooperating on developing superintelligence software, chip design, the Terafab obviously, robotics, mass-to-orbit with the Starmind constellation, connectivity," he said.

Terafab, the chip manufacturing joint venture between the two companies, should produce its first test chip around May or June of next year and aims to reach volume production by the third quarter of 2028, Musk said on the call.

Uncertainty and Market Reaction

Musk added that it would be premature to assume a SpaceX-Tesla merger would happen, noting that the special committees had not agreed on transaction terms and may never do so. Tesla shares rose 1.8% in extended trading.

The world's richest person, Musk owns nearly a fifth of Tesla and just under half of SpaceX, and analysts have said a merger would give him control of the combined entity.

The talks started in recent weeks and could result in SpaceX acquiring Tesla, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, who declined to be named because they were not authorized to talk to media. Tesla has been working with an investment bank to advise on the discussions, the person said.

AI Revenue Drives SpaceX Transformation

AI REVENUE DRIVES SPACEX TRANSFORMATION

SpaceX's revenue climbed 161% to $14.58 billion for the three months ended September 30 from a year earlier. AI revenue surged by almost 10 times to $7.56 billion, mostly from renting out data-center capacity to developers such as Anthropic, Alphabet's Google and Reflection AI rather than from its own models.

Impact of AI Investments

The third quarter offered the clearest evidence yet that SpaceX’s heavy investment in AI is translating into revenue, even as spending on compute infrastructure remains enormous — capital expenses nearly tripled to $19.6 billion.

The shift is reshaping a company whose financial engine has long been its Starlink internet services business and whose longer-term ambitions still hinge on getting Starship rockets into regular service. For now, though, its main business looks closer to a cloud provider's than an AI lab's.

SpaceX's chief financial officer, Bret Johnsen, said the company expects $35 billion to $40 billion in capital expenditure in the fourth quarter.

Market Response and Business Expansion

"SpaceX delivered the quarter the bulls wanted, at least on the top line," said Will Rhind, CEO of asset manager GraniteShares. "The story now is all about AI. The compute contracts signed earlier this year are turning into revenue faster than a lot of people thought."

The company's AI business spans Grok, social media platform X and a fast-growing data-center operation. The business also turned a profit in the third quarter, compared with a year-ago loss.

SpaceX reported net income of $4.4 billion versus a net loss of $1.1 billion a year earlier and analysts' expectation for a profit of $1.57 billion. On a per-share, adjusted basis, it earned 45 cents according to IBES calculations, outstripping a 13-cent average estimate.

Starlink Subscribers Top Forecasts

STARLINK SUBSCRIBERS TOP FORECASTS

The satellite-internet unit has continued to expand its subscriber base, aided by additional satellite launches and a growing range of consumer, enterprise, aviation, maritime and government services.

Subscriber Growth and Revenue Trends

Starlink reached 13.6 million subscribers in the third quarter, above the 12.19 million analysts expected, but growth is coming at a price: average monthly revenue per subscriber has fallen from $99 in 2023 to $69 in the third quarter as it expands abroad with cheaper plans.

The company has said geographic expansion beyond the wealthiest countries could push average revenue per user lower over time.

Starship and Future Prospects

Starship, SpaceX's next-generation reusable rocket system, has yet to enter commercial service. It is expected to enable deployment of higher-bandwidth Starlink satellites and orbital AI-computing infrastructure. The company's ability to turn Starship into a reliably reusable vehicle is central to its longer-term strategy.

The space segment includes commercial launches, government missions and Starship development and remains a significant source of costs and uncertainty.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Joey Roulette in Washington; Additional reporting by Max A. Cherney, Aditya Soni, and Milana Vinn; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh; Editing by Pooja Desai, Peter Henderson, Matthew Lewis and Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Elon Musk publicly endorsed the notion of merging SpaceX and Tesla, saying “it would be a good idea” and highlighting collaboration on AI, chips, robotics, connectivity, and joint ventures such as Terafab and the Starmind constellation (investing.com)
  • Both SpaceX and Tesla boards have established special committees composed of independent directors to evaluate the merger potential—Musk, due to conflict of interest, is excluded from those discussions (techcrunch.com)
  • There is no certainty of a deal: the committees have yet to agree on terms, and Musk emphasized that shareholder approval—particularly at Tesla, which requires a majority of all outstanding shares—is a high hurdle (techcrunch.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Elon Musk say about a SpaceX and Tesla merger?
Elon Musk said that merging SpaceX and Tesla would be 'a good idea' and both companies have formed special committees to explore a potential deal.
Why are SpaceX and Tesla forming special committees?
Special committees of independent directors were formed at shareholder request to discuss and potentially approve any merger deal between the companies.
How is AI revenue impacting SpaceX?
SpaceX’s AI revenue surged almost tenfold to $7.56 billion, mostly from data-center services, driving a major transformation in the company's business model.
Will Elon Musk participate directly in the merger talks?
No, Elon Musk cannot participate in the special committee discussions due to conflicts of interest, as he holds significant stakes in both companies.
What is the financial outlook for SpaceX after the merger talks?
SpaceX posted its first profit as a public company, with expectations of reaching $500 billion to $1 trillion in recurring annual revenue by 2027.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street

Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street

Image for Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?

Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?

Image for Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA

Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA

Image for Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Image for UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

Image for Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Image for EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Image for Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Image for SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
Image for EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
Image for Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Image for Revolut says some services back online after outage
Revolut says some services back online after outage
Image for US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
Image for Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Image for Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Image for Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
View All Finance Posts