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In China, ECB makes case for euro liquidity lines - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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In China, ECB makes case for euro liquidity lines

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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ECB Makes Strong Case for Expanded Euro Liquidity Lines in Global Finance

ECB Advocates for Enhanced Euro Liquidity Facilities

ECB's Push for Greater Global Role of the Euro

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank can strengthen the euro's global role and amplify the reach of its monetary policy by providing liquidity safety nets to foreign countries, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

Strong Demand for Euro Liquidity Lines

Speaking at a closed-door event in Shanghai titled "Monetary System Beyond the Dollar", Lane said demand for the ECB's recently expanded euro liquidity facilities had been strong, with more than 30 central banks expressing interest.

Boosting Confidence and Reducing Risks

"Liquidity lines bolster confidence in the currency and reduce the associated risks, supporting its wider usage," he told the event, part of the annual Bund summit, according to prepared remarks. 

Global Context: Dollar Dominance and Euro Ambitions

The comments come as policymakers globally question the the long-term dominance of the dollar in light of US President Donald Trump's unpredictable economic policy.

Implications for ECB's Policy Mandate

Lane argued that greater international use of the euro would enhance the ECB's ability to deliver on its inflation mandate by extending the global impact of euro area monetary policy.

EUREP Facility and Bond Market Impact

He said the ECB's EUREP facility, which allows foreign central banks to obtain euros against collateral denominated in the single currency, could boost bond markets in the 21-country bloc, particularly through increased purchases by official reserve managers.

Review of Currency Swap Lines

ECB President Christine Lagarde said recently that the bank was also reviewing its network of currency swap lines, which allow major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of China, to exchange their own currencies for euros. 

Criteria for Access to Euro Liquidity

Lane said such arrangements can encourage borrowing in euros but should be reserved for central banks in economies with close financial links to the euro area and a clear capacity to repay euro liabilities.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )

Key Takeaways

  • Demand for the ECB’s enhanced EUREP repo facility has been strong, with interest from more than 30 central banks, signaling confidence in the euro’s role as a global reserve currency.
  • The EUREP facility offers non‑euro area central banks standing access to euros against high‑quality euro‑denominated collateral—up to €50 billion—boosting the international transmission of ECB policy.
  • ECB is reviewing its network of bilateral currency swap lines (e.g., with the Fed and People’s Bank of China) to encourage euro borrowing among closely linked central banks with solid repayment capacity.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main purpose of ECB's euro liquidity lines?
The ECB's euro liquidity lines aim to strengthen the euro's global role and expand the reach of the ECB's monetary policy by providing a liquidity safety net to foreign central banks.
How has demand for the ECB's euro liquidity facilities changed?
Demand has been strong, with more than 30 central banks expressing interest in the ECB's recently expanded euro liquidity facilities.
What role do currency swap lines play in the ECB's strategy?
Currency swap lines allow major central banks to exchange their currencies for euros and are reviewed to encourage borrowing in euros, mainly for central banks closely linked to the euro area.
How could the EUREP facility impact euro area bond markets?
The EUREP facility could boost bond markets by increasing euro-denominated bond purchases, especially by official reserve managers.
Why are policymakers considering alternatives to the US dollar?
Policymakers are reassessing the dollar's dominance due to unpredictable US economic policies and are exploring greater international use of the euro.

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