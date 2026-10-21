GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Asian stocks climb as strong earnings buoy Wall Street

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Stocks Investing

Asian Stocks Climb on Wall Street's Strong Earnings and Investor Optimism

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Market Overview and Key Drivers

SINGAPORE, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose and bonds stabilised at the start of trading on Wednesday following Wall Street's gain as early indications from the corporate earnings season pointed to strong profits for global companies and bolstered investor confidence.

Regional Stock Performance

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.5%, led by a 4% gain for Korean shares, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3%. S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.3%.

Recent Trends and Wall Street Influence

Stocks in the region have steadied since a wrenching selloff last week but have traded in a tight range since then. Overnight, stocks on Wall Street were mildly positive, pushing the S&P 500 0.3% higher as oil prices and Treasury yields eased. With 13% of S&P 500 companies reporting, 86% have beaten earnings estimates, according to LSEG data.

Analyst Insights

"Global equities were mixed, with solid earnings supporting US markets while ongoing concerns around the AI trade and elevated oil and borrowing costs weighed more heavily elsewhere," Westpac analysts wrote in a note. "Oil prices fell on unconfirmed reports of renewed peace negotiations, before largely retracing the move after the reports were denied."

European Market Developments

However, French stocks fell as fears remained around the government's plans to curb recent unrest. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the government would reinforce police with a "massive" deployment of troops to quell protests planned for Saturday.

Bond Yields and Economic Indicators

The yield on the French 10-year OAT was up 2.7 basis points at 4.94%, nudging the yield differential compared to the German 10-year bund 0.3 basis point higher to 153.1 basis points.

Commodities and Geopolitical Factors

Brent crude was 1.1% higher at $110.03 a barrel as trading resumed in Asia, extending gains after touching a five-month high during a volatile session on Tuesday as traders weighed a meeting between the Iranian president and Pakistan's army chief, a key US-Iran mediator, against continued Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.

US envoy Steve Witkoff is due to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day after what a US official called "constructive" talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Norway, as President Donald Trump said it was time for Ukraine to end the war. 

Currency and Central Bank Updates

The yen was 0.1% weaker against the dollar at 158.33 yen after government data released on Wednesday showed Japan's exports in September rose 16.7% from a year earlier, missing estimates. Strong demand for semiconductors and AI-related products offset weakness in other sectors.

Monetary Policy Outlook

A Reuters poll found a majority of economists believe the Bank of Japan will refrain from hiking interest rates on October 30 before voting for a 25-basis-point increase in December, followed by quarterly hikes. 

Economists polled also believe the Federal Reserve will skip a hike at its next meeting on October 28 before raising rates in December. Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 83% probability of a hold later this month, little changed from a day earlier, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was up 1 basis point at 5.123%.

Emerging Markets and Cryptocurrencies

In emerging markets, traders are awaiting a decision from Indonesia's central bank, which is battling to halt the rupiah's slide following a market rout from an MSCI warning that it may exclude the country's stocks from its major benchmarks. 

Bitcoin was up 0.3% at $82,988.76, while ether was 0.2% higher at $2,452.59.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia-Pacific shares gained—MSCI ex‑Japan up ~1.5%, Korea +4%, Japan’s Nikkei +1.3%—on strong S&P 500 earnings beats (86% of 13% reported) boosting risk appetite
  • France announced a “massive” security operation including troop deployment and targeted curfews to quell violent protests, acknowledging failures in handling weekend unrest
  • The backdrop includes easing oil and Treasury yields supporting markets, amid geopolitical tensions and expectations that major central banks will hold rates before possible December hikes

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks climb at the start of trading?
Asian stocks rose due to positive earnings reports from global companies, boosting investor confidence after Wall Street gains.
Which indices showed the largest gains in Asia?
MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan was up 1.5%, led by a 4% gain for Korean shares and a 1.3% rise in Japan's Nikkei 225.
What were the main factors influencing global markets?
Strong earnings, easing oil prices, stable Treasury yields, and improved investor sentiment were key influences on global markets.
How did Wall Street performance impact Asian markets?
Wall Street's gains and strong earnings results bolstered Asian market confidence and contributed to the upward trend in Asian stocks.
What is the outlook for interest rates in Japan and the US?
Economists expect Japan’s central bank to hold rates in October but hike in December, while the US Fed is also seen holding rates at its next meeting.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees

Musk says SpaceX-Tesla merger is 'a good idea' as companies form deal committees

Image for Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?

Explainer-Why would Musk merge SpaceX and Tesla?

Image for Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA

Dollar on back foot as US yields, crude prices dip; Aussie buoyed by hawkish RBA

Image for Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Oil rises on Middle East supply worries

Image for UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

UK employer pay awards edge up to 3.1%, Brightmine says

Image for Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

Trading Day: Oil reversal lifts spirits

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says 'we could do better' after weak forecast
Image for EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
EQT in advanced talks to buy testing firm Qiagen, Bloomberg News reports
Image for Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Factbox-Anthropic's public benefit fund and how it compares with other big philanthropic efforts
Image for Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Bank of England's Greene says inflation risks are bigger than thought
Image for SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
SpaceX investors, ahead of results, press Musk on Tesla merger
Image for EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
EdenTree fund manager Hiorns has bought up French stocks despite civil unrest
Image for Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Deutsche Boerse Q3 net profit rises 18%, raises outlook
Image for Revolut says some services back online after outage
Revolut says some services back online after outage
Image for US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
US investor Ananym builds stake in Europe's top ticket seller CTS Eventim, urges changes
Image for Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Michelin posts a slight drop in sales on lower tyre volumes
Image for Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Germany's Adidas raises full-year profit outlook after record quarter
Image for Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
Neste urges EU to ease rules on biofuel feedstocks amid energy crunch
View All Finance Posts