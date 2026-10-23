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Munich Re raises full-year profit guidance after stronger-than-expected quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Munich Re raises full-year profit guidance after stronger-than-expected quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Munich Re Raises Full-Year Profit Guidance After Strong Q3 Results

Munich Re Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Profit and Updates Guidance

Q3 Financial Performance

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The German reinsurer Munich Re on Friday said it posted better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter and that it was raising its full-year profit guidance.

Profit Guidance Revision

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom SimsEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Munich Re’s Q3 net profit exceeded expectations, driven by historically low major-loss expenditures and solid operating performance (e.g. very low loss ratio in property‑casualty reinsurance).
  • The company raised its full‑year profit guidance in light of the quarterly strength, indicating confidence in hitting its IFRS net result target (circa €6.3 billion).
  • Strong investment returns and diversified segments (life & health reinsurance, Global Specialty Insurance, ERGO) support resilience despite softer revenue forecasts in some areas like P&C reinsurance volume/pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Munich Re raise its full-year profit guidance?
Munich Re raised its profit guidance after reporting better-than-expected net profit in the third quarter.
What period did Munich Re's profit report cover?
The profit report covers Munich Re's third quarter of 2023.
Who reported Munich Re's financial results?
The financial results were reported by Tom Sims and edited by Linda Pasquini.

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