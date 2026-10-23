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Heidelberg Materials sees early signs of construction recovery, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Heidelberg Materials sees early signs of construction recovery, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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Heidelberg Materials CEO Reports Early Construction Sector Recovery Signs

Early Recovery and Industry Developments

By Christoph Steitz and Ilona Wissenbach

FRANKFURT, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Building materials maker Heidelberg Materials is seeing first signs of a recovery in the construction sector, its CEO said, with investment linked to Berlin's €500 billion ($560 billion) infrastructure package beginning to gain traction.

Pipeline Projects and Recovery Indicators

"There is a pipeline of projects that are essentially ready for implementation and should now be getting underway," Dominik von Achten told Reuters, pointing to "tentative signs of recovery" in the July-September period.

Growth in Energy Infrastructure and Data Centres

He said investments in energy infrastructure and data centres, which are needed for artificial intelligence technology, were slowly gaining momentum.

Industry Peers and Financial Outlook

Larger peer Holcim on Friday raised its 2026 outlook for the second time this year as it sold more higher-margin low-carbon products. Heidelberg Materials is scheduled to release third-quarter results on November 4.

Engagement with Technology Firms

Supplying Lower-Carbon Construction Materials

Von Achten said the company was in talks with major hyperscalers, big technology firms that operate global data center networks, about supplying lower-carbon construction materials as scrutiny grows over their energy use, water consumption and carbon footprint.

Profit Outlook and Cost Management

Heidelberg Materials in July had to tone down its profit outlook for the year due to higher energy costs following the escalation in the Middle East, which is hitting the firm's energy intense cement-making business.

Energy Prices and Cost Strategies

"The upward trend in energy prices has levelled off, but it is still heading in the wrong direction," von Achten said, adding the group still benefited from electricity and gas purchases locked in several years ago.

He said higher costs could largely be passed on, while cost cuts remained on the agenda after recent plant closures in Europe.

($1 = 0.8933 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ilona Wissenbach, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Heidelberg Materials sees tentative recovery in Q3 construction demand in Germany and Europe, supported by Berlin’s €500 billion infrastructure and climate fund.
  • CEO Dominik von Achten highlights rising investment in energy infrastructure and AI‑related data centres, and talks with hyperscalers on low‑carbon materials.
  • Holcim raised its full‑year 2026 recurring EBIT guidance to 10‑12 % following strong Q3 results, reflecting robust demand for low‑carbon building solutions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What signs of construction recovery does Heidelberg Materials see?
Heidelberg Materials' CEO noted a pipeline of projects ready for implementation and 'tentative signs of recovery' in the construction sector during July-September.
How is Berlin's €500 billion infrastructure package affecting Heidelberg Materials?
The infrastructure investment is beginning to gain traction, with projects starting to move forward and positively impacting Heidelberg Materials.
What role do data centres play in Heidelberg Materials’ outlook?
Investments in energy infrastructure and data centres are gaining momentum, with the company engaging major technology firms for lower-carbon material supply.
How are energy costs impacting Heidelberg Materials?
Rising energy costs have affected profit outlooks, though some benefits remain from electricity and gas locked in earlier.
When are Heidelberg Materials' third-quarter results scheduled?
Heidelberg Materials is scheduled to release its third-quarter results on November 4.

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