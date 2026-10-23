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UK stocks set for weekly declines as oil prices soar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK stocks set for weekly declines as oil prices soar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 23, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 23, 2026

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UK Stocks Head for Weekly Declines Amid Soaring Oil Prices and Inflation Worries

Market Overview and Key Drivers

Oct 23 (Reuters) - UK stocks were set for weekly declines on Friday, as oil prices hit over five-month highs this week, weighing heavily on risk appetite, while investors parsed a slew of corporate earnings and economic data through the week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5% to 10,670 points by 1020 GMT. The midcap FTSE 250 was up 0.1%, but was set for its sharpest weekly fall in nearly six weeks.

Sector Performance Highlights

Energy and Commodities

• Oil prices hit their highest levels in over five months, with Brent crude trading close to $114 a barrel. This lifted energy shares 2%

Aerospace and Defence

• Aerospace and defence shares dropped 4.1%, falling to their lowest levels since late May, with Rolls-Royce bottoming the FTSE 100 with a 6.4% slide

• French rival Safran dropped 8% on worries that a slowdown in aftermarket sales growth could continue into 2027, with airlines cutting capacity amid high fuel prices

Banking and Healthcare

• Bank and healthcare sectors fell 1% and 1.7%, respectively, further bogging down the index

Macroeconomic Factors

Inflation and Interest Rates

• Rising oil prices have spurred inflation concerns in the global economy, with domestic data this week showing price pressures increased more than expected in September

• An interest rate hike by the Bank of England in November is largely priced in, with the data supporting the case

• Elevated oil prices, growing bets on rate hikes and uncertainty ahead of the budget have set the indexes up for weekly declines

Retail and Consumer Sentiment

• British retail sales volumes fell 0.4% in September from August, worse than the 0.1% decline expected by economists, data showed on Friday

• Separate data showed consumer confidence plunged in October, its steepest monthly fall since the pandemic

Outlook and Notable Movers

Upcoming Budget

• Markets will be looking forward to finance minister John Healey's budget next week

Individual Stocks

Insurance Sector

• Among individual movers, insurer Lancashire Holdings fell 4% after Barclays cut its rating to "underweight" from "equal weight"

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude oil hit five‑month highs above $114 a barrel, lifting energy stocks but weighing on overall risk appetite (hk.marketscreener.com).
  • FTSE 100 slipped ~0.5% to ~10,670, while the mid‑cap FTSE 250 was set for its sharpest weekly drop in nearly six weeks (investing.com).
  • Retail sales fell 0.4% in September—worse than the 0.1% expected—and consumer confidence plunged in October, hitting its steepest monthly decline since the pandemic (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK stocks declining this week?
UK stocks are declining due to soaring oil prices, weak retail sales data, and inflation concerns impacting investor sentiment.
How have oil prices affected the UK stock market?
Oil prices hit over five-month highs, boosting energy shares but weighing heavily on risk appetite and dragging down the FTSE 100.
Which sectors were most impacted in the UK market this week?
Aerospace, defence, banking, and healthcare sectors fell significantly, contributing to the overall market decline.
Is an interest rate hike expected in the UK?
Yes, an interest rate hike by the Bank of England in November is largely priced in, supported by recent economic data.
What economic data influenced UK stocks this week?
Declining retail sales volumes, plunging consumer confidence, and increased inflation pressures have all influenced UK stocks.

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