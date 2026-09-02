Swiss Government Appoints Christoph Ammann as Next SNB Bank Council President

Appointment and Role of Christoph Ammann

Official Announcement

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday named Christoph Ammann as the new president of the Swiss National Bank's Bank Council, the body which oversees the central bank.

Leadership Transition

Ammann will replace Barbara Janom Steiner from May 1, 2027, the SNB said. Janom Steiner, who has been president since 2019, will step down after reaching the maximum term in office.

Background of Christoph Ammann

Ammann, a former member of the Cantonal Government and Head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Energy and Environment of the Canton of Bern, has been a member of the SNB's Bank Council since 2019.

Responsibilities of the SNB Bank Council

The Bank Council oversees and controls the conduct of business by the SNB, notably regarding compliance with legislation, regulations and directives, but does not decide monetary policy.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)