GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Swiss government names new president for Swiss National Bank's bank council - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Swiss government names new president for Swiss National Bank's bank council

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking monetary policy Switzerland Central Banks

Swiss Government Appoints Christoph Ammann as Next SNB Bank Council President

Appointment and Role of Christoph Ammann

Official Announcement

ZURICH, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday named Christoph Ammann as the new president of the Swiss National Bank's Bank Council, the body which oversees the central bank.

Leadership Transition

Ammann will replace Barbara Janom Steiner from May 1, 2027, the SNB said. Janom Steiner, who has been president since 2019, will step down after reaching the maximum term in office.

Background of Christoph Ammann

Ammann, a former member of the Cantonal Government and Head of the Department of Economic Affairs, Energy and Environment of the Canton of Bern, has been a member of the SNB's Bank Council since 2019.

Responsibilities of the SNB Bank Council

The Bank Council oversees and controls the conduct of business by the SNB, notably regarding compliance with legislation, regulations and directives, but does not decide monetary policy.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Christoph Ammann, a former Bern cantonal government member and current SNB Bank Council vice president since May 1, 2025, will assume the presidency on May 1, 2027 (edi.admin.ch)
  • Barbara Janom Steiner, who has led the Bank Council since 2015 (president since 2019), will step down in 2027 upon reaching the 12‑year term limit (rrb.so.ch)
  • The Bank Council, an eleven‑member supervisory body appointed partly by the Federal Council, oversees SNB’s business conduct but does not set monetary policy (snb.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new president of the Swiss National Bank's Bank Council?
Christoph Ammann has been named as the new president of the Swiss National Bank's Bank Council.
When will Christoph Ammann take over as president of the SNB Bank Council?
Christoph Ammann will replace Barbara Janom Steiner as president on May 1, 2027.
Why is Barbara Janom Steiner stepping down from the SNB Bank Council?
Barbara Janom Steiner is stepping down after reaching the maximum term in office.
What are the duties of the SNB Bank Council?
The SNB Bank Council oversees the conduct of business by the SNB, focusing on compliance with legislation, regulations, and directives, but does not decide monetary policy.
What is Christoph Ammann's background?
Christoph Ammann is a former member of the Cantonal Government of Bern and has been part of the SNB Bank Council since 2019.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EU deforestation law to force compliance even on non-EU coffee supply chains, study finds

EU deforestation law to force compliance even on non-EU coffee supply chains, study finds

Image for UK's midcaps hit nearly a one-month low as gilt yields surge

UK's midcaps hit nearly a one-month low as gilt yields surge

Image for Climate shocks hit EU maize heartland in Hungary and Romania

Climate shocks hit EU maize heartland in Hungary and Romania

Image for Nepal flood rescue hopes dim as China restores access to Tibet disaster zone

Nepal flood rescue hopes dim as China restores access to Tibet disaster zone

Image for Jury considers verdict in trial over killing of Maltese journalist

Jury considers verdict in trial over killing of Maltese journalist

Image for US, China arm for space warfare: hunter satellites and orbital weapons

US, China arm for space warfare: hunter satellites and orbital weapons

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Oil prices steady as traders weigh supply risks
Oil prices steady as traders weigh supply risks
Image for Germany probes second power grid sabotage case, fears of hybrid warfare grow
Germany probes second power grid sabotage case, fears of hybrid warfare grow
Image for UK fines Citibank London $6 million over Russia sanctions breaches
UK fines Citibank London $6 million over Russia sanctions breaches
Image for Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences
Ex-pop star Gary Glitter pleads not guilty to UK charges of historical sex offences
Image for Sterling hits 3-week low versus dollar, Middle East and gilts in focus
Sterling hits 3-week low versus dollar, Middle East and gilts in focus
Image for Ryanair trims traffic target, warns rivals face winter squeeze amid fuel costs
Ryanair trims traffic target, warns rivals face winter squeeze amid fuel costs
Image for Stocks fall, bond rout deepens as US and Iran trade attacks
Stocks fall, bond rout deepens as US and Iran trade attacks
Image for US tech firms may crowd out others in euro bond market and raise credit risk
US tech firms may crowd out others in euro bond market and raise credit risk
Image for BP appoints former Balfour Beatty CEO Ian Tyler as chair
BP appoints former Balfour Beatty CEO Ian Tyler as chair
Image for UK bond yields hit fresh 18-year high, adding to pressure on Healey
UK bond yields hit fresh 18-year high, adding to pressure on Healey
Image for Italy's Lottomatica to buy Spain's CIRSA to create Blackstone-backed betting giant
Italy's Lottomatica to buy Spain's CIRSA to create Blackstone-backed betting giant
Image for Solarelle Insurance Marks 10 Years with Three Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2026
Solarelle Insurance Marks 10 Years with Three Global Banking & Finance Review Awards 2026
View All Finance Posts