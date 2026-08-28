Kevin Warsh Addresses Inflation and Policy at Jackson Hole Summit

Market Reactions and Policy Debates Ahead of the Jackson Hole Speech

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rae Wee

Focus on Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh

All eyes are on a speech from the world's most powerful central banker later on Friday, with investors focused on what Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh says about inflation and, specifically, how he intends to get it back down to target.

It's likely he could underwhelm expectations, given Warsh's reluctance in providing forward guidance, but at the very least markets will be hoping for a clearer reconciliation between recent policy decisions and the hawkish inflation rhetoric.

U.S. Treasury Market Developments

While a steep selloff in U.S. Treasuries has abated for now, yields remain well above their levels at the start of the year, partly reflecting investors' doubts about the Fed's ability to keep inflation in check.

Markets turned cautious ahead of the speech, with U.S. futures dipping lower while European futures nudged higher.

Policy Credibility and Divergent Approaches

It isn't just the Fed that has a credibility issue. The U.S. Treasury Department does too.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Warsh appear at odds over a question at the heart of U.S. financial policy. How hands-off can policymakers be when it comes to setting a price for money?

Contrasting Strategies: Warsh vs. Bessent

Warsh has advocated retreating from some of the Fed's longstanding communication policies in favour of letting markets do the heavy lifting, while Bessent has deployed a number of tools, some of them unusual, in the name of aiding market function.

Global Debt and Fiscal Dominance

Globally, ballooning debt burdens are prompting debate about where the line between fiscal and monetary policy should be drawn.

Key Questions at Jackson Hole

This topic of "fiscal dominance" will be another key question facing Warsh in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later on Friday, though investors may be disappointed if they are looking to him for answers.

Friday's Market Influencers

Key developments that could influence markets on Friday:

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's speech in Jackson Hole

German import prices (July)

French preliminary inflation data (August)

(Editing by Jamie Freed)