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Morning Bid: It takes two to make a ceasefire - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: It takes two to make a ceasefire

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Oil Ceasefire and Earnings Season Shape Global Markets as Volatility Rises

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Developments and Earnings Season

Oct 12 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole.

Oil Market Confusion Amid Ceasefire Announcements

There's been much confusion in oil markets this morning as US President Donald Trump announced an energy "ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia, which came as a surprise to the former and lacked confirmation from the latter.

Unconfirmed Agreements and Ongoing Conflict

Analysts suspected Trump was hoping to make a deal real by simply announcing it, without actually having an agreement, particularly as Russia continued to hit Ukraine's power infrastructure on the weekend. Kyiv has been offering just such a ceasefire for months, but the Kremlin never showed any interest in taking it up.

Impact on Russian Infrastructure and Services

Note Ukraine is having a real success hitting Yandex data centres in Russia, knocking a huge hole in the internet, and all sorts of apps, guidance and banking services. The number of Russian bots online has also plunged.

Diesel Export Proposals and Market Skepticism

Trump's sudden announcement was part of his proposal that Russia increase its exports of diesel to the US and world markets, which would seem to be a stretch given Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries mean the country does not have enough diesel for its own needs.

The US is also the largest exporter of diesel in the world, so why would it need to import any? It also happens to be illegal for the US to import energy from Russia while the war is still running. And the amounts of diesel involved are tiny in comparison with US needs, with the first 300,000 tons promised not even a single day's use. 

Still, the mere chance there could be more supply from Russia saw Brent slip almost 2% to around $103.00 a barrel in very choppy trading.

Global Trading Conditions and Market Movements

A holiday in Japan and a partial holiday for US markets also made for thin trading conditions and mixed outcomes. Thus Asian shares were mostly lower, while US and European stock futures edged higher. The dollar eased a touch, while gold nudged up.

Earnings Season and Economic Data in Focus

The earnings season kicks off with major US banks reporting from Tuesday onwards and expectations sky-high thanks to AI-related profits. Around 70% of S&P 500 companies report this month, with most of the hyperscalers out in the last week of October.

Expectations for Corporate Earnings

Average expectations are for 30% EPS growth, with companies benefiting from AI infrastructure spending accounting for over 50% of that growth, while hyperscaler capex is seen rising 116% y/y. Analysts expect less of a boost from companies' equity stakes in the quarter, though tariff refunds amounted to $69 billion in Q3 and should provide a tailwind to earnings.

Upcoming US CPI Data and Market Sensitivity

The major data hurdle will be US CPI on Wednesday, where a hotter headline of 3.7% should be balanced by a cooler core of 2.5%. Any upside surprise would jolt markets as futures have trimmed the chance of a rate hike this month to just 18%.

Key Events to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:

- Appearances by First Deputy Governor of the Riksbank Aino Bunge, Fed Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack

(Editing by Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump announced an energy 'ceasefire' despite no mutual agreement—Ukraine denies consent, Russia silent; analysts view it as PR-driven to catalyse a deal, prompting a ~2% drop in Brent oil prices.
  • U.S. imports of Russian diesel face legal constraints: longstanding bans on Russian energy products remain, with any easing subject to formal certification and congressional approval under U.S. law.
  • Ukrainian strikes on Yandex data centers have crippled Russia’s bot infrastructure, with Cloudflare reporting bot traffic from Yandex down to mere fractions of prior levels, disrupting services and information flows.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brent oil prices slip after the US ceasefire announcement?
Brent oil prices slipped almost 2% following comments about a possible ceasefire and increased Russian diesel exports, despite doubts about feasibility.
What impact did the purported Russia-Ukraine ceasefire have on global markets?
The ceasefire announcement created confusion and volatility, with mixed results in Asian, US, and European markets amid thin trading conditions.
How are US banks expected to perform this earnings season?
US banks are anticipated to report strong earnings, with AI infrastructure spending contributing to over 50% of S&P 500 EPS growth projections.
What key economic data is being watched this week?
Markets are focused on US CPI data, with a 3.7% headline inflation rate expected; any surprise could affect interest rate expectations.
Why is the US unlikely to import diesel from Russia currently?
Legal restrictions due to the ongoing war and limited Russian diesel supply make US imports unlikely, despite political statements.

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