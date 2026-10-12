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Dollar stays near 18-month high as Mideast conflict, inflation data in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar stays near 18-month high as Mideast conflict, inflation data in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Dollar Holds Near 18-Month High as Markets Await US Inflation and Monitor Mideast Tensions

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Ankur Banerjee and Li Gu

Dollar Strength Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar held ground near its strongest level in a year and a half in early Asian trade on Monday as an escalating Middle East conflict kept investors wary ahead of key US inflation data later this week that will influence monetary policy.

Oil Price Volatility and Mideast Tensions

Oil prices swung between gains and losses after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis stepped up strikes on Saudi Arabia while two tankers were attacked over the weekend.

Prices were also influenced by Sunday's announcement from US President Donald Trump about an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Brent crude futures were down 1% at $103.55 per barrel in Asian hours. [O/R]

Dollar Index and Currency Movements

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was slightly down at 102.14 but remained not far from the 18-month peak it scaled last week. Trading was confined to a tight range with Japanese markets shut for a holiday, thinning liquidity across the region.

"We expect the Houthis to continue their attacks on Saudi Arabian energy assets, supporting gains in the oil price and the USD," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note.

They added that while Iran had confirmed receiving a US peace proposal through intermediaries, "we do not expect a breakthrough this week."

Against the yen, the US dollar was down 0.14% at 158.160 yen. The Australian dollar and its kiwi counterpart were both roughly flat at $0.6988 and $0.5614, respectively.

Focus Shifts to US Inflation Data

Upcoming CPI Report and Fed Policy

SPOTLIGHT MOVES TO US INFLATION DATA

Beyond the geopolitical backdrop, the market's focus turns to Wednesday's US consumer price index report, one of the last major economic releases before the Federal Reserve's late-October meeting on interest rates.

Data last week showed US consumer sentiment slumped further in early October as the rising cost of living because of the Middle East conflict soured households' views of the economy.

Interest Rate Expectations

The Fed raised rates last month for the first time since 2023 to rein in inflation, with markets keeping a close watch on economic data to gauge whether policymakers may move again. Traders are pricing in an 81% chance of the Fed standing pat this month, up from 51% a month earlier, CME FedWatch tool showed.

Even otherwise, the dollar's rally may be due for a pause in the near term with some pullback possible, Barclays analysts said.

They said sharp moves in bond markets had tightened global financial conditions, which could prompt Fed officials to strike a more reassuring tone heading into the October meeting, particularly if the CPI reading comes in soft.

Global Financial Conditions and Market Reactions

Severe selloffs in bond markets in the past few weeks had left investors worried as borrowing costs across the globe rose to multi-decade highs on worries over inflation, energy prices and ballooning government debt.

Currency and Crypto Market Updates

Euro, Pound, and Yuan Movements

The euro was up nearly 0.1% at $1.121, after clocking a fifth straight week of losses as the common currency bore the brunt of investor angst around France's fiscal health amid political uncertainty before the 2027 presidential election.

"It is still too early to tell whether higher borrowing costs will be sufficient to impose greater fiscal discipline on the French government," said OCBC FX strategists.

"We expect EURUSD to consolidate as the intensity of French fiscal and political headlines is unlikely to be sustained," they said in a note, adding any rally in the euro is likely to be capped by Europe’s structural challenges.

The British pound was little changed at $1.3245. Against the Chinese yuan, the US dollar was flat at 6.6927 yuan in offshore trade.

Cryptocurrency Performance

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 0.2% to $83,788.50, while ether edged 0.15% up to $2,540.08.

(Reporting by Li Gu in Shanghai and Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • US Dollar Index remains close to a roughly 18‑month peak, around 102.5, driven by dollar strength amid euro weakness and persistent inflation concerns amid divided Fed rhetoric (vantagemarkets.com)
  • Escalating conflict in the Middle East—including Houthi attacks on Saudi targets and threats to oil shipping—continues to stoke oil price volatility, supporting the dollar (investing.com)
  • Markets are focused on the US consumer price index due Wednesday, seen as a crucial input ahead of the Fed’s October policy meeting; a soft CPI could ease global financial conditions (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near an 18-month high?
The US dollar remains strong due to Middle East conflict concerns and anticipation of key US inflation data that could impact Federal Reserve policy.
How are oil prices reacting to the Middle East conflict?
Oil prices have been volatile, swinging between gains and losses as attacks related to the Middle East conflict and global political developments impact the market.
What upcoming events are influencing currency markets?
Markets are focused on the upcoming US consumer price index report, which will help guide Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.
How are global currencies performing against the US dollar?
Major currencies like the yen, euro, British pound, and Chinese yuan remain relatively steady or slightly weaker against the US dollar.
What is the market expectation for the next Federal Reserve meeting?
Markets are currently pricing in an 81% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting.

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