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Morning Bid: Let the doves sing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Morning Bid: Let the doves sing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Central Bank Cues and Inflation Data Shape Global Financial Market Outlook

Key Drivers and Developments in Global Markets

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Rocky Swift

Central Bank Policy Updates

With US Federal Reserve officials singing a less hawkish tune overnight, Singapore kept the dovish trend rolling with a surprise hold on policy.

All 10 analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Monetary Authority of Singapore to tighten monetary settings on Wednesday. But instead, the MAS kept policy on hold on the view that growth and inflation would ease.

So maybe the energy shock to prices isn't so bad? Or we perhaps just need more data?

Inflation and Economic Data Releases

US Inflation Data

On the data front, the main event is the US Labor Department's reading for the September consumer price index. Analysts on average estimated a 0.6% month-on-month rise versus 0.4% in August, with annual inflation accelerating to 3.6% from 3.4%.

Fed Policy Outlook

Additionally, the Fed is due to publish its Beige Book report on how US regional economies are faring as policymakers debate the need for more tightening. New ​York Federal Reserve President John Williams said overnight he still sees one more interest rate hike this year but downplayed the need to lift again in 2027.

Traders see a 77% chance that the Fed will leave its policy rate unchanged at its October 27-28 meeting, up from 51% a month ago, while pricing in about 75 basis points of tightening by late 2027, CME Group's FedWatch Tool showed.

The chorus of Fed speak continues with Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin scheduled to participate in a fireside chat in Virginia, while Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman is due to talk in Bangkok.

International Meetings and Policy Commentary

IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings

The Thai capital is where it's at this week, with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank carrying on annual meetings there.

European Fiscal Policy

Seemingly speaking to France, the IMF's Rodrigo Valdes said in Bangkok that the body had "dialled up" the urgency of its call for governments to rein in debt. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was more direct, saying France needed to solve its debt woes on its own.

Corporate Earnings and Market Reactions

Major Financial Groups' Earnings

Earnings were mixed overnight from Citigroup and other major financial groups. Wednesday brings results from BlackRock, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, with analysts expecting all three to show increases in the third quarter.

Commodities and Global Trade

Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

The source of all the inflation concern doesn't seem to be ebbing. Oil prices climbed in Asian trading following more attacks by Yemen's Iran-allied Houthis on Saudi Arabia. Iranian officials described new tactics to target ships on the Strait of Hormuz to keep oil prices high.

China's Export Growth

Elsewhere, China's export growth topped market forecasts in September, with robust overseas demand helping offset weak consumer spending.

Market Performance Snapshot

European and US Futures

In early European trade, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.36%, German DAX futures rose 0.38%, and FTSE futures edged 0.07% higher.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.22%.

Key Events to Watch

Market-Moving Events

Key developments that could influence markets on Wednesday:

Economic Releases and Auctions

• US CPI, Fed Beige Book

• Germany: Reopening of 21-year and 30-year government debt auctions

• UK: Reopening of 4-year government debt auction

(By Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Federal Reserve officials, including New York Fed’s John Williams, signal only one more rate hike this year and deem further 2027 tightening unlikely (axios.com).
  • Monetary Authority of Singapore surprised markets by holding policy steady, bucking all 10 Reuters forecasts calling for tightening amid easing growth and inflation concerns (apnews.com).
  • Markets eye key US data releases today: September CPI and the Fed’s Beige Book report at 2:00 pm ET, ahead of the October 27–28 FOMC meeting (fedgazette.com).
  • Oil prices climbing after Houthi militants from Yemen, backed by Iran, intensify threats on Strait of Hormuz shipping to pressure energy routes (apnews.com).
  • China’s exports jumped 36.3% year‑on‑year in September, exceeding forecasts as overseas demand compensated for soft domestic consumption (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Monetary Authority of Singapore hold policy unchanged?
The MAS held policy on expectations of easing growth and inflation, surprising analysts who anticipated tightening.
What key economic data is being awaited by markets?
Markets await the US CPI (consumer price index) for September and the Fed's Beige Book report on regional economic conditions.
What is the market expectation for the next Federal Reserve policy meeting?
Traders see a 77% chance that the Fed will keep rates unchanged at its October 27-28 meeting.
Which global institutions are holding meetings this week?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank are conducting their annual meetings in Bangkok.

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