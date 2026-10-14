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How European stocks can weather higher energy prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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How European stocks can weather higher energy prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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Finance Markets Energy Europe Investing

How European Stocks Are Adapting to Rising Energy Prices and Inflation

By Danilo Masoni

European Companies Respond to Energy Price Shocks and Inflation

MILAN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The latest rise in oil and gas prices has renewed concerns about Europe's reliance on imported fuel and its potential impact on companies as winter approaches.

Portfolio managers, however, say European listed companies overall are in a markedly different position than in 2022, when soaring gas prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked recession fears and competitiveness concerns.

Energy Costs and Corporate Exposure

Energy's Low Share in Total Costs

ENERGY'S LOW SHARE IN TOTAL COSTS

"When we look at the big listed companies in Europe, the upfront hit is quite manageable," said Ciaran Callaghan, head of European equity research at Amundi. "It's more consumers who are taking the hit, and maybe some smaller companies ... that probably don't have as diversified energy sources."

While chemicals, materials and airline sectors remain exposed, Morgan Stanley estimates direct energy costs are only a low single-digit share of costs for many industrial companies.

Deutsche Bank estimates energy costs make up 1% of sales for STOXX 600 companies overall.

Sector Composition and Index Resilience

Index Mix Helps

INDEX MIX HELPS

Sectors that benefit from higher energy prices account for 36% of MSCI Europe earnings, compared with about 6% generated by sectors at risk, according to Morgan Stanley.

Among the beneficiaries are energy, utilities and banks and those sectors' share of index market capitalisation has risen to 25% from 16% five years ago.

Thomas O'Hara, investment director for European equities at GAM Investments, said European indexes are less vulnerable than in the past because of both their changed composition and companies' greater experience in handling energy-driven inflation.

"This is a market and a real economy that is more experienced in dealing with the challenges of inflation catalysed by higher energy costs," he said.

Energy-intensive sectors such as chemicals, steel and autos now account for a smaller share of European indexes, he noted, while banks, which benefit from higher interest rates that typically accompany spells of elevated inflation, represent a much larger weighting.

Technology and Globalization as Buffers

AI Boom Boosts Earnings

AI BOOM BOOSTS EARNINGS

Amundi's Callaghan said spending linked to artificial intelligence was also providing support for industrial and technology suppliers, more than compensating for the energy shock.

"There is a massive AI boom and that's feeding its way into the European market," he said.

Direct beneficiaries of AI-related capital spending account for 8% of MSCI Europe earnings.

Global Presence Helps

GLOBAL PRESENCE HELPS

"European listed companies are not a proxy for their domestic economies," said Gilles Guibout, head of European equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management. "They are global."

Many firms now manufacture closer to their end-markets while generating a large share of revenue outside Europe, reducing exposure to regional costs and supply disruptions.

Europe accounts for 42% of STOXX 600 members' revenues, according to Goldman Sachs.

Corporate Adaptation Strategies

Companies Adapted

COMPANIES ADAPTED

GAM's O'Hara said companies have spent the past four years strengthening supply chains, improving procurement contracts and learning how to manage inflation shocks.

Europe has also increased LNG imports, developed alternative supply routes and increased use of hedging, renewables and energy-efficiency measures.

"In 2022, firms were reacting to an energy shock. Today, energy risk management is a structural part of how they run their business," Mario Montagnani, senior investment strategist at Vontobel, said.

Since the Iran war started in February, all sectors, besides consumer ones, have seen earnings upgrades, according to Goldman Sachs.

Ongoing Risks and Market Outlook

Risks Remain

RISKS REMAIN

Anthony Penel, European equities manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, however, sees limits to European companies' resilience and views markets as too complacent.

"They can't do miracles," he said, warning that if high oil and gas prices persist into 2027, the damage would show up indirectly through inflation, higher borrowing costs and weaker demand.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Direct energy costs remain a small share—around 1% of sales for STOXX 600 companies, and low single digits for many industrials, limiting margin pressure (investing.com)
  • Index composition now favors beneficiaries: energy, utilities, banks account for ~36% of MSCI Europe earnings, while vulnerable sectors are only ~6%, and index market cap weight of beneficiaries rose to 25% from 16% five years ago (xxquant.com)
  • European firms benefit from global diversification and AI investment: 55%+ of revenue is generated outside Europe, and AI‑related capex supports earnings—estimated exposure of ~14% in MSCI Europe (xxquant.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How exposed are European stocks to rising energy prices?
Most large European companies have manageable energy costs, with overall exposure estimated at just 1% of sales for STOXX 600 firms.
Which sectors benefit or are at risk from higher energy prices?
Energy, utilities, and banks benefit from higher prices, while chemicals, materials, and airlines remain exposed.
How has the AI boom affected European stock earnings?
Spending linked to artificial intelligence has boosted earnings for industrial and technology suppliers, offsetting some energy price impacts.
What measures have European companies taken to adapt to energy shocks?
Companies have strengthened supply chains, improved contracts, and incorporated risk management, hedging, and renewables.
Are there still risks for European stocks if energy prices remain high?
Experts warn that prolonged high energy prices could increase inflation, borrowing costs, and weaken demand, impacting companies indirectly.

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