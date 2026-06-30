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For first time, more central banks are set to shrink dollar holdings, survey finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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For first time, more central banks are set to shrink dollar holdings, survey finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Central Banks Currency Reserves

More Central Banks to Reduce U.S. Dollar Holdings, OMFIF Survey Finds

Key Findings from the OMFIF Survey on Global Reserve Management

By Libby George

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - More of the world's central banks plan to cut dollar allocations than increase them in the coming decade as political risks associated with the U.S. currency rise, an OMFIF survey of public investors released on Tuesday showed. 

It is the first time the survey, carried out by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, has found such a shift away from the dollar.

The findings dovetail with a global debate about the U.S. dollar's role as the primary reserve currency that has been stoked by U.S. policy uncertainty and heightened geopolitical risks.

The London-based thinktank set up in 2010, also found an eagerness among the 90 central banks, public pension funds and sovereign funds surveyed to significantly increase the use of AI from current levels.

Survey participants, who collectively oversee some $10 trillion in assets, increasingly viewed volatility as a permanent feature and are testing new approaches to dealing with it, including applying AI to the problem.

"The old assumption that public investors can wait for the environment to normalise looks increasingly unrealistic," OMFIF senior economist Yara Aziz wrote in the report.

Shifting Reserve Currency Preferences

Waning Dollar and Glittering Gold?

There is no clear alternative to the dollar and it has rallied 3% this year, driven by higher U.S. interest rates, a thirst for U.S. assets and a flight to safety sparked by the U.S.-Iran war.

However, some 79% of central banks, and 60% of public funds, believe the global monetary system is transitioning towards a "multipolar" world. 

Currencies other than the top eight are gradually gaining ground among reserve assets. Central banks have sought to increase Norwegian crown and New Zealand dollar allocations and have also increased their interest in sterling.

While survey respondents also maintained their intentions to increase euro and Chinese renminbi holdings, they said structural challenges held back both currencies.

Still, nearly all of those surveyed viewed the yuan as an effective portfolio diversification.

Gold’s Rising Role in Reserve Management

Gold, which has hit a series of record high prices and is held by 82% of central banks, "has moved to the centre of reserve management strategy," the survey found.

In the short term, it is the asset in which central banks plan most to increase holdings, with a net 30% of respondents intending to boost their allocation over the next one to two years. 

Quest to Increase AI Use

AI Adoption Among Central Banks and Public Funds

The use of AI is also increasing. More than 66% of central banks plan to increase AI integration in the near term, the report showed. Not a single advanced economy central bank and just 9% of central banks overall reported being content with current usage. 

Banks are mainly using AI for data analysis and back-office functions. But there is a divide, with more than 89% of central banks in developed economies using AI compared with 44% in emerging markets. 

Asset Allocation Trends and Emerging Markets

Among public funds, demand for physical assets such as infrastructure and real estate outstripped other assets, with nearly 60% planning to increase allocation in the next one to two years. 

The survey also showed a perception shift towards emerging markets, with 38% of global public funds planning to increase allocation to emerging economies, up from last year's 27%. 

Interest in increasing emerging market allocation outstripped demand for increasing allocation to developed economies, which fell to 25% from last year's 47%.

The most attractive markets were the United States and China, in part driven by their role in the AI boom, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • More central banks now anticipate shrinking dollar allocations—a historic first identified by the 2026 OMFIF Global Public Investor survey amid eroding trust in U.S. policy (Reuters, OMFIF)
  • Reserve managers are increasingly diversifying via gold and non‑dollar currencies, signaling a shift toward a multipolar reserve system (OMFIF)
  • AI usage among central banks is rising—especially for data analysis and risk monitoring—but remains cautious and uneven across developed and emerging markets (OMFIF)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are central banks planning to reduce their U.S. dollar holdings?
Central banks are reducing U.S. dollar holdings due to rising political risks, U.S. policy uncertainty, and global geopolitical tensions.
What are central banks looking to increase in their reserves?
Central banks intend to increase holdings in gold, the euro, Chinese renminbi, Norwegian crown, New Zealand dollar, and physical assets like infrastructure and real estate.
How are central banks integrating AI into their operations?
Over 66% of central banks plan to increase AI integration for data analysis and back-office processes, with higher adoption rates in developed economies.
What is driving the perception shift towards emerging markets by public investors?
Public funds are increasingly attracted to emerging markets due to growth prospects and the influence of the U.S. and China in the AI sector.
Is gold becoming more central to reserve strategy for central banks?
Yes, gold has become a central part of reserve management, with 82% of central banks holding it and a net 30% planning to increase allocations.

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