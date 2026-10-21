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CVC explores Verisure take-private bid a year after listing, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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CVC explores Verisure take-private bid a year after listing, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 21, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 21, 2026

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CVC Reportedly Eyes Verisure Take-Private Bid Just a Year After Listing

Private Equity Interest in Verisure

Background of the Potential Bid

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Buyout firm CVC is exploring a bid to take Swedish-listed security company Verisure private, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Recent Stock Market Debut

The reported move comes less than a year after its stock market debut when it was listed by private equity group Hellman & Friedman at a valuation of 13.7 billion euros ($15.39 billion).

Current Valuation and Market Data

The company is now valued at 9.70 billion euros, according to LSEG data.

Verification and Additional Information

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

($1 = 0.8900 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ananya Palyekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • CVC Capital Partners is exploring a takeover of Verisure, currently valued at about €9.70 billion, per Financial Times, nearly a year after its €13.7 billion IPO (verisure.com).
  • Verisure debuted on Nasdaq Stockholm on October 8, 2025, at €13.25 per share, raising over €3 billion and achieving a valuation of €13.7 billion (verisure.com).
  • The drop to a valuation near €9.70 billion reflects diminished market sentiment since the IPO despite Verisure’s continued financial resilience and growth (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considering a bid to take Verisure private?
Buyout firm CVC is reportedly exploring a bid to take Swedish-listed security company Verisure private.
How long has Verisure been publicly listed?
Verisure has been publicly listed for less than a year since its debut on the stock market.
What was Verisure's initial valuation at listing?
Verisure was listed by Hellman & Friedman at a valuation of 13.7 billion euros.
What is Verisure's current market valuation?
Verisure is now valued at 9.70 billion euros according to LSEG data.
Has Reuters independently verified the CVC bid report?
Reuters reports that it could not immediately verify the information about CVC's possible bid.

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