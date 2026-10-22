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Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Publishers, advertisers call EU, UK antitrust regulators to suspend Meta's new commercial terms

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Regulation technology Antitrust

Publishers, Advertisers Urge Suspension of Meta's New Commercial Terms Over Antitrust Concerns

By Foo Yun Chee

Meta's New Commercial Terms Spark Antitrust Backlash

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Digital advertisers and publishers lobbied on Thursday for EU and UK regulators to suspend Meta Platforms' new commercial terms due to come into effect on October 30, alleging that these would give Meta an unlimited right to use their content for its AI services.

Advocacy Efforts and Regulatory Complaints

Advocacy group the Movement for an Open Web, whose members include digital advertisers and publishers, said it had complained to the European Commission and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority and requested interim measures.

Global Publisher Pushback Against AI Companies

Publishers worldwide are stepping up their fight with AI companies that use their content without permission to train large language models, underscoring the clash between copyright owners and those citing fair use arguments.

Industry Reactions and Statements

Movement for an Open Web's Position

"Meta's new terms are clearly anti-competitive. Many businesses effectively have no choice but to use Meta's services and these conditions would force them to sign away the rights to their digital content with no means of opting out," Tim Cowen, co-founder of the Movement for an Open Web, said.

"The terms would give Meta a free hand to scrape content from nearly every website in the world, potentially using that data to power AI-powered services that would then compete with those businesses," he said.

Meta's Response

Meta said it disagreed with the complaint.

"The crawling terms we consolidated only applied to our ads and business products, and we've clarified that in the terms themselves. It does not change how Meta uses web crawlers," a Meta spokesperson said.

"As always, content owners can use robots.txt to signal their preferences. This is not about scraping news sites, and these updates don't give us new rights that supersede those preferences."

Regulatory Review and Ongoing Discussions

UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Actions

The CMA said it met with Meta on Wednesday to get more details on its new business terms.

"This is an important issue and we recognise the concerns that have been raised by businesses in the UK. We are engaged in urgent discussions with Meta as we consider our next steps," a CMA spokesperson said.

European Commission's Position

The European Commission did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. Companies requesting interim measures have to show that they will suffer serious and irreparable damage from the alleged anti-competitive practices.

Broader Industry Criticism

Other Publisher Associations Join the Critique

The criticism by the Movement for an Open Web followed similar complaints aired by the European Publishers Council (EPC) last week and Germany's Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers Association (BDZV) and the Association of the Free Press (MVFP) earlier this week.    

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Publishers and advertisers allege Meta’s updated terms enable unlimited scraping of web content linked to business accounts, potentially overriding robots.txt and granting unfettered usage for AI development, prompting complaints to the European Commission and UK’s CMA (Reuters, Nieman Lab)
  • Meta responded that the updated terms apply solely to ads and business products, maintain existing crawling practices, and do not override robots.txt preferences, but critics say even the narrowed language remains overly broad (Ars Technica, SEJ, Nieman Lab)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are publishers and advertisers calling for EU and UK antitrust action against Meta?
They allege that Meta's new commercial terms give the company unlimited rights to use publisher and advertiser content for AI services, which they say is anti-competitive.
When are Meta's new commercial terms set to take effect?
Meta's new commercial terms are due to come into effect on October 30.
What are the main concerns raised by advocacy groups about Meta's terms?
Advocacy groups are concerned that the terms force businesses to concede rights to their digital content without opt-out options, potentially allowing Meta to use their data broadly for AI.
How has Meta responded to the complaints?
Meta stated that the changes only apply to their ads and business products, and clarified that content owners can use robots.txt to manage crawler access.
What steps are EU and UK regulators taking in response?
The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority is holding urgent discussions with Meta, while the European Commission has received complaints but has not yet commented.

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