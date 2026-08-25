M&S Expands Zalando Partnership to Enhance European Online Operations

Expansion of M&S and Zalando Collaboration

Overview of the Partnership

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer has expanded its partnership with Germany's Zalando, enabling the online fashion retailer to fulfil M&S' direct-to-consumer orders across 22 continental European markets, it said on Tuesday.

Benefits and Strategic Impact

Operational Improvements

M&S said the partnership would help scale its European online business through faster deliveries and returns, while reducing logistics costs by up to half.

Timeline and Rollout

The partnership was announced in November last year and successfully trialed in Poland this month.

Partnership now expanded across Europe, including M&S' largest online markets of France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

Business Performance and Outlook

International Online Growth

M&S said it is continuing to see momentum in its international online business, driven by growing demand for its fashion offer.

Financial Forecast

Recent Performance and Challenges

In May, M&S forecast a return to profit growth this year after it slumped 24% in 2025/26, hit by a cyberattack that dented sales and margins.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Muvija M)