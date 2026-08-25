GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
M&S rolls out Zalando fulfilment deal in 22 European markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

M&S rolls out Zalando fulfilment deal in 22 European markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

M&S Expands Zalando Partnership to Enhance European Online Operations

Expansion of M&S and Zalando Collaboration

Overview of the Partnership

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer has expanded its partnership with Germany's Zalando, enabling the online fashion retailer to fulfil M&S' direct-to-consumer orders across 22 continental European markets, it said on Tuesday.

Benefits and Strategic Impact

Operational Improvements

M&S said the partnership would help scale its European online business through faster deliveries and returns, while reducing logistics costs by up to half.

Timeline and Rollout

  • The partnership was announced in November last year and successfully trialed in Poland this month.
  • Partnership now expanded across Europe, including M&S' largest online markets of France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.

Business Performance and Outlook

International Online Growth

M&S said it is continuing to see momentum in its international online business, driven by growing demand for its fashion offer.

Financial Forecast

Recent Performance and Challenges

In May, M&S forecast a return to profit growth this year after it slumped 24% in 2025/26, hit by a cyberattack that dented sales and margins.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Muvija M)

Key Takeaways

  • M&S has expanded its Zalando B2B fulfilment tie-up—initially announced in November 2025 and trialed in Poland—now live across 22 continental European markets to support its direct‑to‑consumer e‑commerce footprint. (corporate.marksandspencer.com)
  • The programme utilises ZEOS’ inventory pooling, advanced order management, and pan‑European logistics infrastructure to significantly improve delivery and return speeds (by 2–3 days) while cutting logistics costs by up to 50%. (corporate.marksandspencer.com)
  • This expansion aligns with M&S’s strategic reset following the 2025–26 cyber‑attack: the retailer has rebuilt momentum, seen second‑half profit recovery, and forecasts a return to profit growth this year, supported by strong balance sheet and cost‑saving initiatives. (corporate.marksandspencer.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new expansion between M&S and Zalando?
M&S has expanded its partnership with Zalando to enable fulfilment of direct-to-consumer orders in 22 European markets.
How will the M&S and Zalando deal benefit M&S' online business?
The deal will help M&S provide faster deliveries and returns while lowering logistics costs by up to half.
Which markets are included in the expanded M&S Zalando partnership?
Key markets include France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain, among other continental European countries.
When was the partnership initially announced and where was it trialed?
The partnership was announced in November last year and successfully trialed in Poland this month.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Finnair suspends Dubai flights for the winter season 2026-2027

Finnair suspends Dubai flights for the winter season 2026-2027

Image for Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Germany to say who's behind attempted airport drone attack soon, says Merz

Image for Oil hits one-week low as investors shrug off latest US sanctions on Iran

Oil hits one-week low as investors shrug off latest US sanctions on Iran

Image for Germany's Q2 economic growth beats initial estimate in latest sign of momentum

Germany's Q2 economic growth beats initial estimate in latest sign of momentum

Image for UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons

UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons

Image for EssilorLuxottica founder's son quits management roles after reported rift with CEO

EssilorLuxottica founder's son quits management roles after reported rift with CEO

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German business sentiment rises more than expected in August, Ifo survey finds
German business sentiment rises more than expected in August, Ifo survey finds
Image for Ex-Deutsche Bank private bank employee admits to embezzlement of customer money
Ex-Deutsche Bank private bank employee admits to embezzlement of customer money
Image for Italy's Salvini calls for €20 billion in extra deficit in 2027 budget
Italy's Salvini calls for €20 billion in extra deficit in 2027 budget
Image for Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 million pandemic-era ventilator deals
Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 million pandemic-era ventilator deals
Image for UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-cost housing plan
UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-cost housing plan
Image for Shein's up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO order book covered, sources say
Shein's up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO order book covered, sources say
Image for Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay
Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay
Image for Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers
Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers
Image for Iran vows to retaliate after US widens sanctions
Iran vows to retaliate after US widens sanctions
Image for Dollar inches up as markets weigh Iran sanctions, Treasury buybacks
Dollar inches up as markets weigh Iran sanctions, Treasury buybacks
Image for Shares drift ahead of Nvidia earnings; oil wobbles
Shares drift ahead of Nvidia earnings; oil wobbles
Image for Russia's Afipsky oil refinery on fire after drone attack, two dead, governor says
Russia's Afipsky oil refinery on fire after drone attack, two dead, governor says
View All Finance Posts