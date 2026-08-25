M&S Expands Zalando Partnership to Enhance European Online Operations
Expansion of M&S and Zalando Collaboration
Overview of the Partnership
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Marks & Spencer has expanded its partnership with Germany's Zalando, enabling the online fashion retailer to fulfil M&S' direct-to-consumer orders across 22 continental European markets, it said on Tuesday.
Benefits and Strategic Impact
Operational Improvements
M&S said the partnership would help scale its European online business through faster deliveries and returns, while reducing logistics costs by up to half.
Timeline and Rollout
- The partnership was announced in November last year and successfully trialed in Poland this month.
- Partnership now expanded across Europe, including M&S' largest online markets of France, the Netherlands, Germany and Spain.
Business Performance and Outlook
International Online Growth
M&S said it is continuing to see momentum in its international online business, driven by growing demand for its fashion offer.
Financial Forecast
Recent Performance and Challenges
In May, M&S forecast a return to profit growth this year after it slumped 24% in 2025/26, hit by a cyberattack that dented sales and margins.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Muvija M)