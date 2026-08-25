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Italy's Salvini calls for €20 billion in extra deficit in 2027 budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Salvini calls for €20 billion in extra deficit in 2027 budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Italy's Salvini Calls for €20 Billion Extra Deficit in 2027 Budget Amid EU Debate

Salvini's Budget Proposal and EU Fiscal Dynamics

Salvini Advocates for Increased Deficit

ROME, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Italy should increase its budget deficit by at least €20 billion ($23.3 billion) in next year's budget, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday, insisting that the move would not require EU approval.

Government's Fiscal Stance and EU Oversight

Salvini's remarks come two weeks after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defended her government's prudent fiscal stance and said Italy had a good chance of exiting the EU's disciplinary procedure (EDP) for an excessive budget deficit.

Salvini's Statement on National Decision-Making

"I think we need to put (extra deficit spending) on the table. I intend to propose it in the coming days. We don't need the approval of Brussels, we need a national decision," Salvini told the Ilsussidiario.net website.

"We need at least €20 billion," he added.

Special Levies and Taxation Proposals

Levy on Large Banks

Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party, confirmed he would press for a special levy on large banks, dismissing concern that this could spook financial markets. He said he agreed with opposition calls to extend a tax on so-called extra profits to energy firms.

Call for Contributions from Profitable Sectors

"Full speed ahead, then, without hesitation. Those who have more, in a difficult moment, should give more."

"Banks, insurance companies, energy companies, and oil companies are making money. I'm pleased, let's be clear. I'm not in favour of proletarian expropriation, but at a time like this, we need to ask for a contribution from those who can," he added.

Political and Economic Context

Calls for more spending, ahead of a general election due next year, versus the need to respect EU budget rules, are likely to dominate discussions on Italy's 2027 budget, which the government is expected to present in October.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8579 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Key Takeaways

  • Salvini wants at least €20 billion in additional deficit spending in the 2027 budget, asserting that EU approval isn’t necessary.
  • He supports imposing special levies on large banks and energy firms earning extra profits to help fund the increased spending.
  • This push intensifies the tension between political ambitions ahead of next year’s general election and Italy’s commitments under EU fiscal rules.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is proposing the €20 billion extra deficit in Italy's 2027 budget?
Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is calling for at least €20 billion in extra deficit spending in Italy's 2027 budget.
Will Italy need EU approval for the proposed extra deficit?
According to Salvini, Italy does not need EU approval for the extra deficit; it is a national decision.
What new taxes has Salvini proposed in the 2027 budget discussion?
Salvini supports a special levy on large banks and the extension of the extra profits tax to energy firms.
How does Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni view the country's budget stance?
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has defended a prudent fiscal stance and believes Italy could exit the EU's disciplinary procedure for excessive deficit.
When will Italy's government present the 2027 budget?
The Italian government is expected to present the 2027 budget in October.

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