Former Deutsche Bank Employee on Trial for Alleged Customer Fund Embezzlement

Details of the Embezzlement Case

By Tom Sims

Trial Proceedings and Allegations

FRANKFURT, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A former Deutsche Bank employee was set to go on trial on Tuesday for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of euros in customer funds as a banker at the lender's flagship branch.

Discovery and Impact on Customers

Deutsche Bank said it had discovered the case last year involving the theft of a six-digit euro amount. Less than 10 customers were affected, and they were fully compensated, Deutsche Bank said.

Bank Response and Preventative Measures

"Deutsche Bank regrets this incident and terminated the employee involved with immediate effect," Deutsche Bank said.

"Since then, the bank has further strengthened its existing control mechanisms and increased awareness of such fraud schemes across its sales and branch network through targeted measures."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Friederike Heine)