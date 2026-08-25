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Exclusive-The AI founders who walked away from Bezos-backed Prometheus to model the universe - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-The AI founders who walked away from Bezos-backed Prometheus to model the universe

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Physics-Focused AI Startup Accelerated Understanding Unveiled After Prometheus Exit

By Jeffrey Dastin

Accelerated Understanding Inc: A New Era in Physics-Based AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A research duo, once pitched to lead the Jeff Bezos-backed Project Prometheus, on Tuesday unveiled what they've built on their own: an AI model that can take in and produce information so vast that a lone computer might not handle it.

Breakthrough in AI Model Capacity

Their company, Accelerated Understanding Inc, says it has developed a different type of AI model that in tests handled 5 trillion pieces of data in a single prompt. That is some 5 million times the size of what Anthropic and Google's flagship models can typically consume — like reading Tolstoy's "War and Peace" not once but 5 million times in one sitting.

Physics Over Language: A Paradigm Shift

The difference is that this new system is not built for understanding language. It is built for physics, said co-founders Anima Anandkumar and Benedikt Jenik, in an exclusive interview ahead of Tuesday's corporate launch.

While systems like ChatGPT were created with the world's text data, letting them predict the right next word in a sentence when talking to users, this alternative AI has learned to predict physical phenomena in space and time. It dispensed with the Google-invented Transformer architecture — the "T" in ChatGPT — and instead processes physics data based on technology that Anandkumar helped pioneer years ago, called neural operators.

Nature-Centric Intelligence

"The language-centric view of intelligence is humans at the center. Putting physics at the center is a nature-centric view," said Anandkumar, a Caltech professor of computing and mathematical sciences.

Applications and Business Potential

Various companies, including startups overseen by AI leaders Yann LeCun and Fei-Fei Li, are pursuing so-called world models that understand spatial reality better than AI trained on text. Accelerated Understanding's bet is that a more generally capable form of neural operator that predicts phenomena even the eye can't see is the best path — and can boost business.

Chip Design and Beyond

One example is in chip design. While various companies are using AI that programs computers and reasons through text for semiconductor applications, Accelerated Understanding believes that a more intrinsic grasp of physics is key to optimizing materials and temperatures for a chip's performance, with less trial and error in a lab.

The company also thinks the same AI can power robotics, predict extreme weather, or sift through geological data for energy companies. Instead of brittle and bespoke math models for each, one AI can handle any physics query for the business world, Anandkumar said.

The company is focused on enterprise deals rather than a consumer offering to start, the co-founders said.

Prometheus Offer and Strategic Decisions

BEZOS-BACKED OFFER

A similar idea has interested some in the business world, including Bezos, Amazon's billionaire founder.

The Prometheus Proposal

Over dinner at an upscale restaurant in greater Los Angeles in late 2024, an investor and biotech entrepreneur named Vik Bajaj — who would go on to co-found Prometheus with Bezos — discussed a collaboration with Anandkumar and Jenik, according to meeting records seen by Reuters.

Anandkumar had previously worked as a scientist at Amazon, where she had attended intimate AI summits Bezos had hosted, and she had been a director at Nvidia for five years. Jenik, her husband, is an AI infrastructure engineer. The two had already started their company.

Bajaj later discussed an offer letter with them entitled "Project Prometheus." In a copy seen by Reuters, the proposal said Anandkumar could be the public face of the company, a board member, and owner of its scientific vision. She and Jenik, to be a board observer, could get a 35% stake in the company, plus a combined $1 million annual salary that would double to $2 million after three months of work.

The offer letter outlined more than $2 billion in capital for what the letter called "committed rounds" of financing through Series B, from investors including Bezos.

Prometheus declined to comment.

Choosing Independence

Anandkumar and Jenik ultimately kept building solo, while Bezos and Bajaj went on to raise a $12 billion Series B for Prometheus in June 2026. Prometheus is targeting AI that can automate the manufacturing of complex physical systems.

Origins and Inspiration at Nvidia

ORIGINS AT NVIDIA

Though Anandkumar declined to discuss funding, she already has partnerships with computing providers who furnished hardware clusters to develop and run Accelerated Understanding's AI, she said. She declined to name the partners.

Nvidia did not reply to a Reuters question asking if it was backing the endeavor. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the one who encouraged Anandkumar to pursue the idea in the first place, she said.

Early Innovations

Hired by the chip designer in 2018, Anandkumar led a team of scientists who pushed forward on how Nvidia's graphics processing units, or GPUs, could be used for frontier AI.

An early project showed how AI could speed up weather prediction with as much accuracy as the complex computations forecasters used. The results amazed Huang, who presented Anandkumar's work on neural operators at Nvidia's annual GTC Conference in 2021.

"He just got so excited," Anandkumar said. When she mentioned how AI could eat physics theorists' lunch, Huang replied: "I want it to eat all their lunches."

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • They bypassed Transformer architecture, instead leveraging neural operators to model continuous physical phenomena across space and time, as pioneered by Anandkumar at Caltech and NVIDIA (caltech.edu).
  • Their AI system can ingest about 5 trillion data elements in one prompt—roughly 5 million times what Anthropic and Google’s flagship models handle—suggesting potential to revolutionize areas like chip and robotics design (caltech.edu).
  • This physics‑first “world model” contrasts with text‑focused LLMs and aligns with broader trends in applying AI to scientific and engineering domains rather than consumer‑centric language tasks (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Accelerated Understanding Inc's AI model designed for?
The AI model is designed to predict physical phenomena in space and time, rather than focusing on language.
How does Accelerated Understanding's AI differ from models like ChatGPT?
Instead of using the Transformer architecture for language, it uses neural operators to process physics data.
What are potential business applications for this new AI model?
Applications include chip design optimization, robotics, weather prediction, and analyzing geological data for energy companies.
Why did the founders decline the offer to join Project Prometheus?
They chose to continue building their own company independently rather than joining the Bezos-backed venture.
Who are the co-founders of Accelerated Understanding Inc?
Anima Anandkumar and Benedikt Jenik are the co-founders of Accelerated Understanding Inc.

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