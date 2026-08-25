Finnair Cancels Helsinki to Dubai Flights for Winter 2026-2027 Amid Instability

Finnair's Suspension of Helsinki-Dubai Route

Background and Announcement

HELSINKI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Finnair suspends its flights between Helsinki and Dubai for the winter season 2026-2027 due to the unstable situation in the Middle East, the Finnish carrier said on Tuesday.

Industry Response to Middle East Instability

More airlines are restoring flights to parts of the Middle East after the conflict that followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, but some carriers have kept suspensions in place.

Details of Finnair's Flight Cancellations

• Finnair flights between Helsinki and Dubai have been cancelled between October 25, 2026 and March 27, 2027, the carrier said in a statement.

Finnair's Approach to Security

Continuous Monitoring and Adjustments

• Finnair said it continuously monitors the security situation and, when necessary, adjusts flight routes or operations.

Assessment of Middle East Security Situation

• The airline added that the security situation in the Middle East has remained unstable, with no clear signs of improvement.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Louise Rasmussen)