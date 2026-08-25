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Finnair suspends Dubai flights for the winter season 2026-2027 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finnair suspends Dubai flights for the winter season 2026-2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Airlines Markets

Finnair Cancels Helsinki to Dubai Flights for Winter 2026-2027 Amid Instability

Finnair's Suspension of Helsinki-Dubai Route

Background and Announcement

HELSINKI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Finnair suspends its flights between Helsinki and Dubai for the winter season 2026-2027 due to the unstable situation in the Middle East, the Finnish carrier said on Tuesday.

Industry Response to Middle East Instability

More airlines are restoring flights to parts of the Middle East after the conflict that followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, but some carriers have kept suspensions in place.

Details of Finnair's Flight Cancellations

• Finnair flights between Helsinki and Dubai have been cancelled between October 25, 2026 and March 27, 2027, the carrier said in a statement.

Finnair's Approach to Security

Continuous Monitoring and Adjustments

• Finnair said it continuously monitors the security situation and, when necessary, adjusts flight routes or operations.

Assessment of Middle East Security Situation

• The airline added that the security situation in the Middle East has remained unstable, with no clear signs of improvement.

(Reporting by Elviira Luoma, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Flights between Helsinki and Dubai suspended for winter season 2026‑2027 (Oct 25, 2026–Mar 27, 2027) due to Middle East instability (lentoposti.fi)
  • Finnair is continuously monitoring security and will adjust operations if conditions permit (lentoposti.fi)
  • Emirates plans to launch Helsinki–Dubai service in October 2026, introducing new competition during Finnair’s suspension (lentoposti.fi)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Finnair suspending its Helsinki-Dubai flights for winter 2026-2027?
Finnair is suspending flights due to the unstable security situation in the Middle East.
What is the duration of the Finnair flight suspension between Helsinki and Dubai?
Flights are cancelled between October 25, 2026 and March 27, 2027.
Are other airlines also suspending flights to the Middle East?
While some airlines are restoring flights after the conflict, others have kept suspensions in place.
How does Finnair respond to changes in the security situation?
Finnair continuously monitors the security situation and adjusts flight routes or operations as necessary.
Has there been any improvement in the Middle East security situation?
According to Finnair, the security situation in the Middle East has remained unstable with no clear signs of improvement.

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