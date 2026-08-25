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UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN and Red Cross call for urgent rules on autonomous weapons

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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UN and Red Cross Demand Urgent Global Rules for Autonomous Weapons in Conflicts

Calls for Regulation and International Action on Autonomous Weapons

Warnings from Global Leaders

GENEVA, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The head of the Red Cross and the United Nations on Tuesday warned that autonomous weapons that can kill people without human involvement could soon be used in conflicts and called for urgent negotiations to restrict their use. 

"We are now dangerously close to crossing a moral red line: the autonomous targeting of humans by machines," said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross Mirjana Spoljaric in a joint statement. 

"Negotiations must begin now to urgently adopt a legally binding instrument to regulate autonomous weapon systems with clear prohibitions and restrictions," they said.

International Discussions and Technological Advances

Geneva Meetings and Ongoing Debates

States are meeting in Geneva on potential new rules next week amid mounting concerns over the role of AI-assisted semi-autonomous weapons that have been used in conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, and in Iran and the Gulf. 

These discussions, ongoing since 2014, have made some progress but technology has also advanced.

Current Use of Autonomous Weapons

Military Applications

Fully autonomous weapons are already in use by some armies, such as anti-missile systems on warships, but for now they are not known to be used against human targets. 

Risks and Accountability Concerns

Human rights groups also worry that AI-driven systems cannot be adequately predicted or controlled, raising the risk of fatal errors such as a failure to recognise an injured or surrendering soldier. And once such errors occur, it is harder to hold perpetrators to account in any future war crimes cases, they say. 

Urgent Need for Decisive Action

"States must show political courage and move beyond incremental discussions towards decisive action", the joint statement said, calling for those talks to begin in November when a major conference is planned in Geneva.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • UN and Red Cross warn autonomous weapons could soon operate without human involvement, urging urgent global rules.
  • 2026 Geneva meetings under the CCW—GGE sessions in March and August and a Review Conference in November—offer a rare window to negotiate a treaty.
  • Groups urge prohibitions on unpredictable autonomous systems and call for meaningful human control frameworks to ensure accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are autonomous weapons?
Autonomous weapons are systems that can independently select and engage targets without human intervention, often using AI technology.
Why are the UN and Red Cross calling for urgent regulations on autonomous weapons?
They warn these weapons could soon be used in conflicts without human oversight, crossing a moral red line and posing legal and ethical risks.
What risks do AI-driven weapon systems pose according to human rights groups?
Risks include unpredictable behavior, fatal errors such as misidentifying targets, and difficulties holding perpetrators accountable for war crimes.
Which regions or conflicts have seen the use of semi-autonomous weapons?
AI-assisted weapons have been reported in conflicts in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, as well as Iran and the Gulf.
When are further discussions on autonomous weapon regulation planned?
A major conference in Geneva is planned for November to advance negotiations on regulations.

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