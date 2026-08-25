German Investigators Discover Drones, Explosives After Failed Leipzig Airport Attack

Details Emerge on Leipzig Airport Incident

Discovery of Additional Drone and Explosives

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German investigators discovered a third drone and suspected explosives linked to this month's attempted attack on the Leipzig/Halle airport, broadcasters NDR and WDR and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Tuesday.

The drone was found on August 14, 10 days after the incident, to the west of the airport, where investigators also discovered about 50 grams (1.8 oz) of a substance they suspected to be the military explosive hexogen, the media reports said.

Investigation and Suspicions

Prosecutor General's Office Response

The office of the prosecutor general did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Security sources cited in the reports suspect Russian intelligence involvement in the attempted attack, an accusation Moscow has denied.

Timeline of Events

August 4 Incident

On August 4, an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies. Investigators also suspect a second drone may have collided with a DHL cargo plane soon after the airport's temporary shutdown.

Significance of Leipzig/Halle Airport

The airport is a cargo and military logistics hub used by NATO and Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for military supplies.

(Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)