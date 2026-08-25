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German investigators find third drone, explosives after failed airport attack, media say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German investigators find third drone, explosives after failed airport attack, media say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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German Investigators Discover Drones, Explosives After Failed Leipzig Airport Attack

Details Emerge on Leipzig Airport Incident

Discovery of Additional Drone and Explosives

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German investigators discovered a third drone and suspected explosives linked to this month's attempted attack on the Leipzig/Halle airport, broadcasters NDR and WDR and the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Tuesday.

The drone was found on August 14, 10 days after the incident, to the west of the airport, where investigators also discovered about 50 grams (1.8 oz) of a substance they suspected to be the military explosive hexogen, the media reports said.

Investigation and Suspicions

Prosecutor General's Office Response

The office of the prosecutor general did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Security sources cited in the reports suspect Russian intelligence involvement in the attempted attack, an accusation Moscow has denied.

Timeline of Events

August 4 Incident

On August 4, an explosives-laden drone was discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov cargo aircraft used for military supplies. Investigators also suspect a second drone may have collided with a DHL cargo plane soon after the airport's temporary shutdown.

Significance of Leipzig/Halle Airport

The airport is a cargo and military logistics hub used by NATO and Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for military supplies.

(Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • Investigators found a third drone with ~50 g of suspected hexogen explosives on August 14 near Leipzig/Halle Airport, raising the scale of the thwarted attack (tagesschau.de).
  • This follows an earlier drone loaded with PETN and Semtex discovered near a Ukrainian Antonov on August 4 and a second drone believed to have collided mid-air with a DHL cargo plane (tagesschau.de).
  • U.S. and German intelligence point to possible Russian state involvement in a hybrid sabotage campaign targeting NATO/Ukraine logistics infrastructure, a claim Moscow denies (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was discovered at Leipzig/Halle airport after the failed attack?
Investigators found a third drone and about 50 grams of suspected military explosives near the airport.
When was the third drone found near Leipzig/Halle airport?
The third drone was found on August 14, ten days after the initial airport incident.
Who is suspected of being involved in the airport incident?
Security sources suspect Russian intelligence involvement, which Moscow has denied.
What is the significance of Leipzig/Halle airport?
The airport serves as a cargo and military logistics hub for NATO and Ukraine's Antonov Airlines.
Was there any collision involving drones at the airport?
Investigators suspect a second drone may have collided with a DHL cargo plane after the incident.

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