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Shein's up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO order book covered, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shein's up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO order book covered, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Finance Markets IPO Regulation Investments

Shein’s $1.8 Billion Hong Kong IPO Draws Strong Demand Despite Challenges

Shein’s Hong Kong IPO: Investor Interest Amid Regulatory and Market Hurdles

By Scott Murdoch and Kane Wu

IPO Details and Valuation

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion retailer Shein's Hong Kong IPO book to raise up to $1.8 billion has been fully covered by investor demand, two sources said, bringing it closer to its long-awaited market debut amid growing business and regulatory challenges.

Shein launched its new share sale on Monday, valuing the company at up to $27 billion.

Investor Participation

Investor orders for the offering have come from a number of existing shareholders, China-focused and multi-strategy funds, said the sources with knowledge of the matter. They declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesperson for Shein did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Share Sale Structure

The Singapore-based, China-founded company is selling 280 million shares at HK$47.60 to HK$49.50 a share in the IPO, according to the company's filings, which would raise $1.8 billion at the top end.

The final price of the shares is due to be unveiled on Monday and the stock is scheduled to begin trading on Hong Kong's stock exchange on September 1, according to the company filings.

Shein's valuation in the IPO is nearly 70% below the nearly $100 billion private market valuation that it reached in 2022.

Business Model and Market Presence

The company is best known for selling $5 dresses and $10 jeans to shoppers in about 160 countries.

Growth Prospects and Market Challenges

Analysts said growing headwinds in Shein's core markets - the U.S. and Europe - could weigh on the company's growth prospects.

Regulatory Scrutiny and ESG Concerns

Shein's IPO comes as the company works to address environmental, social and governance concerns that have triggered regulatory investigations and fines in several countries, complicating previous attempts to list its shares.

Previous Listing Attempts

Over the past four years, the company tried to list in New York and London, but faced investor and political criticism over its environmental, labour and governance standards.

Ongoing Investigations

Shein is under investigation by the European Commission and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. Previous probes resulted in fines in France over alleged fake discounts and in Italy over greenwashing as fast fashion purveyors come under increased scrutiny from regulators. Greenwashing refers to the practice of overstating the environmental benefits of an organization.

Company Response

A Shein spokesperson said the firm maintained "high standards of corporate governance, transparency and accountability."

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee, Jacqueline Wong and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Shein's IPO subscription is fully covered, signaling strong investor interest in raising up to $1.8 billion at a valuation of about $27 billion, sharply down (~70%) from its 2022 private‑market peak (au.marketscreener.com).
  • The IPO garners orders from existing shareholders, China‑focused funds, and multi‑strategy investors, reviving Shein’s listing after failed attempts in New York and London amid ESG scrutiny (au.marketscreener.com).
  • Regulatory pressures intensify: Shein faces formal EU investigations under the Digital Services Act for addictive design, opaque recommendation algorithms, and sale of illegal products, alongside fines in Italy and France for misleading environmental claims (digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Shein aim to raise in its Hong Kong IPO?
Shein aims to raise up to $1.8 billion through its Hong Kong initial public offering.
What is Shein's latest IPO valuation?
Shein is valued at up to $27 billion in its Hong Kong IPO, significantly lower than its previous $100 billion private valuation.
Who are the primary investors in Shein's IPO?
Investor orders have come from existing shareholders as well as China-focused and multi-strategy funds.
What regulatory challenges has Shein faced?
Shein has faced investigations and fines in the US and Europe over environmental, labour, and governance issues, complicating its listing attempts.
When will Shein's shares start trading on the Hong Kong exchange?
Shein's stock is scheduled to begin trading on Hong Kong's stock exchange on September 1.

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