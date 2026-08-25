GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German business sentiment rises more than expected in August, Ifo survey finds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German business sentiment rises more than expected in August, Ifo survey finds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

German Business Sentiment Rises Sharply in August, Ifo Survey Shows

Overview of German Business Morale in August

Survey Results and Key Findings

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German business morale grew more than expected in August, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Ifo Institute Business Climate Index

The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 88.8 in August from a slightly upwardly revised 86.7 in July.

Analyst Expectations

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 87.2.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Cian Muenster)

Key Takeaways

  • Ifo’s August Business Climate Index climbed to 88.8, beating the expected 87.2 and marking a stronger sentiment recovery than anticipated (ifo.de)
  • Leading indicators—including Ifo, Sentix, ZEW and S&P PMI—point to a brighter third‑quarter outlook despite headwinds like water‑level bottlenecks and sluggish domestic demand (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de)
  • Despite the uptick in sentiment, elevated inflation, weak labor figures and persistent structural risks keep Germany’s economic recovery fragile (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Ifo institute's business climate index reach in August?
The Ifo institute's business climate index rose to 88.8 in August.
How did the August reading of the index compare to July?
The index rose from an upwardly revised 86.7 in July to 88.8 in August.
What were analysts expecting for the Ifo index in August?
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 87.2.
Which organization conducts the German business climate survey?
The business climate survey is conducted by the Ifo institute.
Who reported on the findings of the Ifo business climate survey?
The findings were reported by Miranda Murray and Cian Muenster.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Italy's Salvini calls for €20 billion in extra deficit in 2027 budget

Italy's Salvini calls for €20 billion in extra deficit in 2027 budget

Image for Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 million pandemic-era ventilator deals

Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 million pandemic-era ventilator deals

Image for UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-cost housing plan

UK moves ahead with first £10 billion wave of low-cost housing plan

Image for Shein's up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO order book covered, sources say

Shein's up to $1.8 billion Hong Kong IPO order book covered, sources say

Image for Germany's Q2 economic growth surpasses initial estimate on exports

Germany's Q2 economic growth surpasses initial estimate on exports

Image for Ex-Deutsche Bank branch employee to stand trial for alleged embezzlement

Ex-Deutsche Bank branch employee to stand trial for alleged embezzlement

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay
Stablecoin card spending forecast to hit $50 billion a year by 2028 - RedotPay
Image for Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers
Lego sales rise as World Cup products draw new customers
Image for Oil extends fall as investors shrug off latest US sanctions on Iran
Oil extends fall as investors shrug off latest US sanctions on Iran
Image for Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio quits EssiLux management roles
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio quits EssiLux management roles
Image for Iran vows to retaliate after US widens sanctions
Iran vows to retaliate after US widens sanctions
Image for Dollar inches up as markets weigh Iran sanctions, Treasury buybacks
Dollar inches up as markets weigh Iran sanctions, Treasury buybacks
Image for Shares drift ahead of Nvidia earnings; oil wobbles
Shares drift ahead of Nvidia earnings; oil wobbles
Image for Russia's Afipsky oil refinery on fire after drone attack, two dead, governor says
Russia's Afipsky oil refinery on fire after drone attack, two dead, governor says
Image for German investigators find third drone, explosives after failed airport attack, media say
German investigators find third drone, explosives after failed airport attack, media say
Image for Bitcoin rises above $80,000 as soft dollar, debasement fears boost momentum
Bitcoin rises above $80,000 as soft dollar, debasement fears boost momentum
Image for Six months into Iran war, almost half of global oil flows from war zones
Six months into Iran war, almost half of global oil flows from war zones
Image for Nvidia shares set for $280 billion price swing after earnings, options show
Nvidia shares set for $280 billion price swing after earnings, options show
View All Finance Posts