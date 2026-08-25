German Business Sentiment Rises Sharply in August, Ifo Survey Shows
Overview of German Business Morale in August
Survey Results and Key Findings
BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German business morale grew more than expected in August, a survey showed on Tuesday.
Ifo Institute Business Climate Index
The Ifo institute said its business climate index rose to 88.8 in August from a slightly upwardly revised 86.7 in July.
Analyst Expectations
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an increase to 87.2.
(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Cian Muenster)