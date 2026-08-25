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Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 million pandemic-era ventilator deals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Hungary foreign ministry files report on $964 million pandemic-era ventilator deals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Hungary Foreign Ministry Probes $964 Million COVID-19 Ventilator Deal Fraud

Investigation into Suspected Fraud in Pandemic-Era Ventilator Purchases

Background of the Ventilator Deal

BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hungary's Foreign Ministry has filed a report with prosecutors on suspected fraud and other crimes involving the 2020 purchase of ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic under the previous government, Foreign Minister Anita Orban said on Tuesday.

Details of the Purchase

• The report on the purchase of nearly 17,000 ventilators worth a combined 300 billion forints ($963.82 million) says the ministry bought thousands of surplus ventilators that could not be used realistically at inflated prices, Orban told reporters.

Response from Former Government

• Press officials for former right-wing ruling party Fidesz did not immediately respond to emailed questions seeking comment.

Audit and Documentation Findings

Challenges in Record Recovery

• Orban says an internal audit at the ministry could recover only what she described as a partial picture of pandemic-era purchases as some files and documentation had to be recovered electronically.

• The ministry has filed a report with prosecutors based on 88 gigabytes of information, or 130,000 recovered files.

Excessive Procurement and Storage Issues

Over-Purchasing of Ventilators

• Orban says the number of ventilators purchased by the foreign ministry far exceeded the number of doctors, intensive care nurses and hospital beds that could accommodate and operate them.

Current Status of the Ventilators

• Most ventilators purchased in 2020 still are stored in warehouses, Orban said.

Pricing and Vendor Analysis

Inflated Prices and Vendor Details

• Orban said import- and tax-authority figures show that the purchased ventilators were from Hungarian vendors at prices significantly above factory prices.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 311.26 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2020 ventilator procurement involved nearly 17,000 units bought at inflated prices, far exceeding healthcare capacity.
  • Most of the ventilators remain in warehouses; storage costs alone have reached over HUF 2.3 billion.
  • Transparency International and courts have exposed opaque procurement, intermediaries benefiting, and forced disclosure of contract details.

Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Hungary's foreign ministry to file a fraud report?
An internal audit uncovered suspected fraud and irregularities in the 2020 ventilator procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How many ventilators did Hungary's foreign ministry purchase in 2020?
Nearly 17,000 ventilators worth about 300 billion forints, or $963.82 million, were purchased.
What issues were found with the ventilator purchases?
Thousands of ventilators could not be realistically used, were bought at inflated prices, and most remain stored in warehouses.
Did the previous Hungarian government respond to the allegations?
Press officials for the former ruling party Fidesz did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
What evidence was submitted to prosecutors?
The report was based on 88 gigabytes of information, or 130,000 recovered files regarding the procurement.

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