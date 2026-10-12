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LVMH fashion and leather sales slide in Q3, dashing sector hopes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LVMH fashion and leather sales slide in Q3, dashing sector hopes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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LVMH Reports Q3 Drop in Fashion and Leather Sales, China Demand Weakens Further

Luxury Sector Faces Challenges Amid Weakening Chinese Demand

By Tassilo Hummel and Alessandro Parodi

LVMH’s Q3 Results and Market Impact

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Luxury bellwether LVMH on Monday reported worse-than-expected third-quarter organic sales growth as demand for its fashion and leather brands, including Louis Vuitton and Dior, deteriorated due to weak Chinese demand.

The trading update from the world's largest luxury group, and the first major sector player to report third-quarter results, is likely to heighten concerns that the $350 billion luxury industry, mired in a three-year slowdown, will struggle to regain momentum.

Organic Sales Performance

Organic sales, which strip out currency swings, rose 1% from a year earlier to €18.5 billion ($20.7 billion), missing analysts' expectations for growth of 1.3%, according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

Fashion and Leather Goods Division

The fashion and leather goods division, which generates nearly half of group revenue, posted a 5% fall in organic sales, against an expected 1.8% decline.

Market Value and Regional Sales

Europe's leading luxury groups have lost around €330 billion in market value since the start of the year, with LVMH alone shedding roughly 40%.

Sales in Asia, dominated by China, fell 5% from a year earlier, while sales in the US rose 5%.

Factors Behind Weakening Demand

Chinese Consumer Sentiment

"In the third quarter specifically, Asia was penalised by a sharp macro-led deterioration in Chinese consumer sentiment, with a tangible impact on discretionary expenses," Chief Financial Officer Cecile Cabanis told analysts.

Tax Crackdown and Geopolitical Concerns

China's tax crackdown on wealthy individuals has become the latest headache for luxury brands, which are already grappling with the fallout from the Iran war and signs of slowing consumer spending in the US.

Brand-Specific Challenges

Louis Vuitton’s Position and Controversy

LVMH's fashion and leather division is dominated by Louis Vuitton, by far the group's largest brand. The label has faced a backlash in China over a copyright dispute with tea chain Molly Tea, which used a logo resembling the floral motif used on Louis Vuitton's signature monogram handbags. The dispute drew criticism on social media.

Market Reaction

LVMH's US-listed shares fell nearly 3% after the trading update was published.

($1 = 0.8960 euros)

(reporting by Tassilo Hummel. Editing by Dominique Patton and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • LVMH’s Q3 organic sales growth of 1% (to ~€18.3 bn) missed the 1.3% consensus, with fashion and leather goods down 5% versus an expected 1.8% decline (marketscreener.com).
  • Asia—primarily China—was a drag with a ~5% sales drop, while the U.S. held up better, posting ~5% growth (marketscreener.com).
  • The report reinforces market concerns over the broader luxury industry’s three-year downturn, with European luxury groups—including LVMH—seeing steep valuation losses (LVMH down ~40% YTD) (vogue.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused LVMH's fashion and leather sales to decline in Q3?
LVMH's fashion and leather sales declined due to weak consumer demand in China and negative macroeconomic conditions affecting discretionary expenses.
How much did LVMH's fashion and leather goods division sales drop?
The fashion and leather goods division posted a 5% fall in organic sales in the third quarter, missing analyst expectations.
How did LVMH's performance compare to analysts' expectations?
LVMH's organic sales rose by 1%, missing analysts' expectations of 1.3% growth for Q3.
What impact did the Chinese market have on LVMH's results?
LVMH saw a 5% sales decline in Asia, largely due to a sharp deterioration in Chinese consumer sentiment and tax crackdowns.
How has the luxury sector performed overall in 2023?
Europe's leading luxury groups lost around €330 billion in market value since the start of 2023, with LVMH losing roughly 40%.

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